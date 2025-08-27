Premier League Squad Value: All 20 Teams Ranked From Best to Worst
The summer transfer window has been one for the ages as clubs have splashed cash on big names domestically and internationally.
Total spending by all 20 current Premier League clubs has crossed the €2 billion (£1.72 billion, $2.32 million) threshold for the first time ever. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are the top three spenders, but how do the prices paid for talent equate to total squad value given the superstars already at clubs across England?
Sky Sports tallied overall squad costs so far as deadline day looms while cross-referencing those numbers with Transfermarkt’s squad value totals to find the most valuable Premier League squads from a cost to value perspective. The total squad values are estimated based on how much every player is worth from their perceived market value.
Here’s how all 20 teams stack up.
Club
Squad Cost*
Squad Value**
Overall Difference
Arsenal
£826 million
£1.1 billion
+£315.9 million
Brighton
£348.5 million
£499.4 million
+£150.9 million
Manchester City
£987.3 million
£1.1 billion
+£137.2 million
Sunderland
£93.7 million
£223 million
+£129.4 million
Crystal Palace
£273.5 million
£394.9 million
+£121.4 million
Liverpool
£803.3 million
£912.5 million
+£109.2 million
Fulham
£213.7 million
£287 million
+£73.3 million
Nottingham Forest
£381.8 million
£441.9 million
+£60.2 million
Brentford
£299.2 million
£355.9 million
+£56.7 million
Burnley
£150.9 million
£200.9 million
+£50 million
Wolves
£234.9 million
£275.3 million
+£40.4 million
Newcastle
£586.3 million
£625.5 million
+£39.2 million
Leeds
£219.5 million
£248.8 million
+£29.3 million
Aston Villa
£453.9 million
£462.1 million
+£8.2 million
Everton
£287.1 million
£293.5 million
+£6.4 million
Tottenham Hotspur
£732.8 million
£720.9 million
-£11.9 million
Bournemouth
£376.7 million
£338.2 million
-£38.5 million
West Ham
£397 million
£334 million
-£63 million
Chelsea
£1.2 billion
£1 billion
-£227.5 million
Manchester United
£1.1 billion
£769 million
-£322.9 million
Information accurate as of Aug. 27, 2025
*Squad costs per Sky Sports
**Squad values per Transfermarkt (converted from Euros, excluding players on loan)
Arsenal are the most valuable Premier League side as of now just pipping Manchester City to the top spot. They also have the best cost to value difference at +£315.9 million ($425.3 million), though they are not the most expensive squad. Chelsea holds that spot, but their squad value sees them in the red from a market perspective.
While Man City have recruited heavily acquiring the likes of Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, their spending pales in comparison overall to the aforementioned three leaders and their Manchester rivals. Liverpool smashed the British transfer record to acquire Florian Wirtz this summer with the German standing tall as the most expensive move this summer. Hugo Ekitiké, another Liverpool signing, is the second-most expensive. Arsenal have the sixth and ninth most expensive signings this summer in Viktor Gyökeres and Martín Zubimendi. Their latest signing, Eberechi Eze, comes in just outside the top 10.
On the complete opposite end is Manchester United who have the second-most expensive squad behind Chelsea, but their overall squad value comes in at a £322.9 million ($434.7 million) deficit. Man Utd own three of the top 10 expensive moves this summer bringing in Benjamin Šeško, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, the most of any club in the the category.
These numbers could fluctuate heading into deadline day as clubs scramble to get any final deals over the line, like Arsenal pursuing Piero Hincapié and whatever comes of the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga.