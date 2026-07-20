President Trump Confirms When He Wants U.S. to Host World Cup Again

President Donald Trump has confirmed the United States will “immediately” apply to host the next available World Cup on the back of a successful run as co-host this summer.

Sunday’s final, in which Spain bested Argentina to win its first crown in 16 years, brought an end to the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It was the first game attended by President Trump, who joined FIFA’s Gianni Infantino both in the stands and during the trophy ceremony.

“Well, I had an idea for Gianni,” Trump told Fox before kickoff of the decision to take the tournament to North America this summer. “So he got it all started and, you know, I brilliantly said, ‘Well, we’ll do it,’ but, you know, you could have a lot of empty stadiums. [It] didn’t work out that way.

“I think I saw 99.9%, and it’s probably wrong because I think they were overflowing, actually. But I had a great idea for Gianni. I said, ‘You have to do two countries.’ So announce us again next time, and announce another country after that, that’ll take out some of the anger and the shock.

“I think it’s a great idea. But based on the numbers, we will be requesting it again immediately. But I said to take out the shock, you could announce us and maybe then for the next one another, and even another. But we have to do this again, and we have to do it while I’m around. You hear that, Gianni?”

Days earlier, Trump has encouraged FIFA to bring the World Cup back to the U.S. in future, adding: “This time, we will leave Canada and Mexico out.”

When Could the World Cup Next Be Hosted in the U.S.?

The locations of the next two World Cup tournaments have already been decided. | Mandel NGAN - Pool/Getty Images

While Trump may plan to apply for World Cup hosting rights immediately, the reality is the tournament will not be back in North America for a while.

The 2030 World Cup will be hosted across Morocco, Portugal and Spain, but with three matches held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the competition.

FIFA rules mean confederations that hosted the World Cup cannot be involved in the next two tournaments. The 2026 tournament was in the Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) region, while 2030 is split across Africa (CAF), Europe (UEFA) and South America (CONMEBOL).

As a result, the 2034 tournament was restricted to either Asia or Oceania, with Saudi Arabia ultimately chosen as hosts.

The U.S. would then be free to apply to host the 2038 World Cup, when bids from countries in Oceania will also be considered. However, no country has ever hosted two World Cups in 12 years.

Unfortunately for Trump, his time as President will have come to an end long before the World Cup can return to the U.S. under the current rules. Presidents are restricted to two terms in office under the 22nd Amendment, with Trump’s second set to end in 2028. He has, however, repeatedly teased running for a third term, sometimes claiming to be serious and sometimes insisting he is simply antagonizing his political opponents.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC