PSG Win 2025–26 Champions League Title With Comeback Victory Over Arsenal

Defending cup holders Paris Saint-Germain rallied from behind to defeat Arsenal 4–3 on penalties at the Puskás Arena to successfully defend their Champions League title.

The Gunners came into Saturday’s fixture staring down history, within reach of the most prestigious club trophy for the first time since they fell short against Barcelona in 2006. In the biggest match of his managerial career, Mikel Arteta kept Viktor Gyökeres on the bench in favor of Kai Havertz—and the decision paid off just six minutes in.

A bit of good fortune saw an attempted clearance from PSG captain Marquinhos deflect off Leandro Trossard, falling right into Havertz’s stride. The Germany international was off to the races, leaving Willian Pacho chasing after his shadow into the box. The striker picked his spot from a narrow angle and buried a blistering left-footed strike into the roof of the net to give his side a dream start.

A bewildered PSG quickly settled into the game and dominated the rest of the first half, enjoying prolonged spells of possession and pressure in the final third. Yet Arsenal’s defense, like so many times this season, snuffed out any dangerous chances.

The Parisians came out of the tunnel with a renewed focus, suffocating the Gunners until Cristhian Mosquera made a clumsy, awkward challenge on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area that awarded Ousmane Dembélé the chance to equalize from the penalty spot—and he did just that in the 65th minute.

Deadlocked at 1–1, neither side could find a breakthrough in regulation. A penalty shout on Nuno Mendes for pulling down Noni Madueke inside the box was the major highlight of extra time, but Arteta’s demands for a spot kick went unanswered.

A penalty shootout ultimately decided the game, and perhaps PSG winning the coin toss was a sign of things to come. Gonçalo Ramos, Désiré Doué, Achraf Hakimi and Lucas Beraldo all converted, but Mendes saw his effort saved by David Raya.

For Arsenal, Gyökeres, Declan Rice and Gabriel Martinelli beat Matvéi Safónov, but Eberechi Eze and Gabriel came up short, handing PSG a 4–3 victory on penalties and Champions League glory.

PSG Make Champions League History

PSG are Champions League winners once more. | Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images

PSG arrived to Budapest with the opportunity to become just the second team in history to win back-to-back Champions League titles. They were the favorites coming into Saturday’s match, much in part thanks to their sensational firepower up top.

Enrique’s men scored 44 goals in the build-up to the final, the most in a single season in the competition’s history. Yet they were mightily frustrated by Arsenal’s stout defense, only scoring a penalty in 120 minutes.

Still, the Parisians showed their championship pedigree when it mattered most, first battling back from behind to equalize and then surviving a penalty shootout. Even when Mendes saw his effort saved, the team kept its cool, none more so than Beraldo, who buried the winning penalty.

It might not have been as flashy a victory as their 5–0 thumping of Inter in last season’s Champions League final, but PSG won’t care one bit. They now join Real Madrid as the only two teams in the modern era to successfully defend a Champions League title, making their case as one of the best European teams of all time.

Arsenal’s Incredible Season Ends With a Whimper

Arsenal could not get the job done against PSG. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

At the beginning of the season, winning the Premier League title surely would have been enough to satisfy Arteta, his men and virtually every fan across the red side of north London.

Arsenal delivered, completing a quest 22 years in the making when they secured the English crown. The perennial bridesmaids became the bride, and Arteta finally got over the finish line in his sixth full season in charge.

Pure euphoria took over the Emirates, but a feat even larger loomed: the potential of winning a Champions League title. Havertz’s opener, shades of his heroics for Chelsea in the 2020–21 Champions League final, fueled belief that Arteta’s side could be the one to finally add the ever-elusive trophy to the Gunners’ cabinet.

In the end, the team’s demons came back to haunt them. Content to defend for a majority of the match, Arteta’s men had few opportunities to get on the scoresheet, and when they did, there was no lethal finish or creative spark to beat Safónov.

It was a valiant effort from the Gunners, but they simply did not see enough of the ball or generate enough worthy chances to deny PSG another Champions League title. Perhaps they were playing for a penalty shootout in the later stages, but only to their own demise.

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