Qatar vs. Switzerland—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The previous World Cup host Qatar takes to the field in Santa Clara this Saturday, looking to upset a Switzerland team expected to canter into the knockout phase of this summer’s tournament.

Group B is statistically the weakest in the competition based on FIFA rankings, and Switzerland should top the standings, even if co-hosts Canada and surprise qualifiers Bosnia & Herzegovina push it all the way.

The Swiss boast immense World Cup experience despite perennially underachieving. They have stumbled in the round of 16 at the last three tournaments and their best ever finish saw them reach the quarterfinals all the way back in 1954, when they hosted the competition.

While the Europeans aren’t expected to pull up any trees this summer, they have a much greater shot at success than Qatar.

The 2022 tournament hosts failed to make it out of the group stage at their first World Cup, and just one victory over the past year hints at another early exit. Despite being led by ex-Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui, Qatar lacks real quality in each section of its roster.

Qatar vs. Switzerland Score Prediction

Switzerland Stroll to Victory

Switzerland should have no issues. | EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

Switzerland couldn’t have asked for a much simpler opening fixture. Murat Yakin’s men, who breezed through qualifying after conceding just twice in six matches, have far too much quality and experience for their Asian adversaries, and will already be keen to boost their goal difference.

In Granit Xhaka, Switzerland has a fearless leader in the engine room, but there are difference-makers in the final third, too. Breel Embolo and Rubén Vargas are serious threats, while emerging talent Johan Manzambi is one to watch. In between the sticks, the team boasts the unflappable Gregor Kobel of Borussia Dortmund, with Manuel Akanji and Ricardo Rodriguez bringing some class to the defense.

Qatar, meanwhile, has just one player who plays abroad in its entire roster, and will struggle to contain Switzerland and its future opponents. A weak defensive line is only exacerbated by an unspectacular midfield and sub-par offense.

Qatar’s recent record : Lopetegui has an impressive résumé, but he’s working with limited resources here. The Spaniard has coaxed just two wins from 13 matches out of this Qatar team, and his side enters the tournament having failed to win any of the last six. In that time, the team has lost to Zimbabwe and Palestine, alongside draws with El Salvador and Syria.

: Lopetegui has an impressive résumé, but he’s working with limited resources here. The Spaniard has coaxed just two wins from 13 matches out of this Qatar team, and his side enters the tournament having failed to win any of the last six. In that time, the team has lost to Zimbabwe and Palestine, alongside draws with El Salvador and Syria. Switzerland’s sturdy spine : It’s always important to have a strong core in international soccer and Yakin has exactly that. The retirement of Yann Sommer after Euro 2024 is mitigated by the presence of the mightily impressive Kobel—one of the best goalkeepers in the world—and the likes of Akanji, Rodriguez and Xhaka provide him with excellent cover. The outfield trio have 365 caps between them.

: It’s always important to have a strong core in international soccer and Yakin has exactly that. The retirement of Yann Sommer after Euro 2024 is mitigated by the presence of the mightily impressive Kobel—one of the best goalkeepers in the world—and the likes of Akanji, Rodriguez and Xhaka provide him with excellent cover. The outfield trio have 365 caps between them. Attacking weapons: Switzerland is not necessarily synonymous with free-flowing soccer, but it was ruthless in qualifying with 14 goals in six games. Prior to that, it had fired four past the USMNT and Mexico, while also producing high-scoring performances against Germany and Jordan since.

Prediction: Qatar 0–3 Switzerland

Qatar Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

Qatar seeks to upset Switzerland. | Sports Illustrated.

Qatar does boast plenty of international experience, too. Captain Hassan Al-Haydos has made a whopping 186 appearances for his country, although he might not start, while talismanic forward Akram Afif has racked up 125 caps.

The latter will feature alongside Edmilson Junior and Yusuf Abdurisag in the front three, Lopetegui calling upon the trio against El Salvador last time out.

Homam Ahmed, the only player to play outside of Qatar with Spain’s Cultural Leonesa, could feature in the XI at left back, and defender Pedro Miguel should make his 100th appearance at the back.

Qatar predicted lineup vs. Switzerland (4-3-3): Abunada; Al-Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Ahmed; Gaber, Fathy, Laye; Abdurisag, Afif, Edmilson Junior.

Switzerland Predicted Lineup vs. Qatar

Switzerland should have any easy group stage. | Sports Illustrated.

Yakin seems unlikely to tinker with his defense, Kobel playing behind the usual back four of Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Akanji and Rodriguez.

In midfield, there appears unlikely to be a spot for Djibril Sow, Ardon Jashari or Denis Zakaria despite their obvious qualities, with Xhaka partnering Remo Freuler and Manzambi operating as a No.10.

There is a decision to be made between Embolo and Zeki Amdouni, but the former should lead the line. Vargas and Dan Ndoye will flank the Rennes striker, with Noah Okafor likely utilized as an impact substitute.

Switzerland predicted lineup vs. Qatar (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler; Vargas, Manzambi, Ndoye; Embolo.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Qatar vs. Switzerland Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, United States

: Santa Clara, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Saturday, June 13

: Saturday, June 13 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Saíd Martínez (HON)

How to Watch Qatar vs. Switzerland on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, ST Scotland, STV Player

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