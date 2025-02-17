Racing Louisville: 2025 Season Schedule
Racing Louisville will be hungry for revenge as they commence the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season having narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in the 2024 campaign.
Picking up seven wins and 12 losses on the trot, the side were just four points off an eighth-place finish in the league standings.
Racing Louisville forged as an expansion team in 2019 and began playing in the 2021 season. After four seasons in the NWSL, the team are yet to qualify for the playoffs. Bev Yanez will be hoping that 2025 is the year for her side to write history as they begin their season at home at Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville will begin the new season on March 15 when they take on North Carolina Courage in Kentucky.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/15
North Carolina Courage
Lynn Family Stadium
5pm
03/22
Bay FC
PayPal Park
10pm
03/30
Chicago Stars
SeetGeek Stadium
4pm
04/12
Washington Spirit
Lynn Family Stadium
5pm
04/19
San Diego Wave
Lynn Family Stadium
3pm
04/27
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
4pm
05/02
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
05/09
Gotham FC
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
05/16
Seattle Reign
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
05/24
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
10pm
06/06
Utah Royals
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
06/14
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
7:30pm
06/20
Orlando Pride
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
08/01
Kansas City Current
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
08/09
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
7:30pm
08/15
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
8pm
08/24
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
8pm
08/29
Houston Dash
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
09/05
Portland Thorns
Lynn Family Stadium
8pm
09/14
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
8pm
09/19
Utah Royals FC
America First Field
10pm
09/27
Angel City FC
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
10/04
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
7:30pm
10/10
Chicago Stars
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
10/19
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
3pm
11/02
Bay FC
Lynn Family Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 season will introduce the new-formed concept of Rivalry Weekend, in which the biggest matchups in the NWSL will take place between August 8-10. For Racing Louisville, they will travel to Inter & Co Stadium to face the defending champions Orlando Pride on August 9.
Additionally, Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures in order to determine the final league standings and playoff spots. Racing Louisville will close out the 2025 season at Lynn Family Stadium against Bay FC on November 2.