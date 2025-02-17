SI

Racing Louisville: 2025 Season Schedule

Racing Louisville will begin the 2025 season against North Carolina Courage on March 15.

Jamie Spangher

Racing Louisville in action during the 2024 NWSL season.
Racing Louisville in action during the 2024 NWSL season. / Icon Sportswire/IMAGO

Racing Louisville will be hungry for revenge as they commence the new National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season having narrowly missed out on a playoff spot in the 2024 campaign.

Picking up seven wins and 12 losses on the trot, the side were just four points off an eighth-place finish in the league standings.

Racing Louisville forged as an expansion team in 2019 and began playing in the 2021 season. After four seasons in the NWSL, the team are yet to qualify for the playoffs. Bev Yanez will be hoping that 2025 is the year for her side to write history as they begin their season at home at Lynn Family Stadium.

Racing Louisville will begin the new season on March 15 when they take on North Carolina Courage in Kentucky.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/15

North Carolina Courage

Lynn Family Stadium

5pm

03/22

Bay FC

PayPal Park

10pm

03/30

Chicago Stars

SeetGeek Stadium

4pm

04/12

Washington Spirit

Lynn Family Stadium

5pm

04/19

San Diego Wave

Lynn Family Stadium

3pm

04/27

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

4pm

05/02

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

05/09

Gotham FC

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

05/16

Seattle Reign

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

05/24

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

10pm

06/06

Utah Royals

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

06/14

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

7:30pm

06/20

Orlando Pride

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

08/01

Kansas City Current

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

08/09

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

7:30pm

08/15

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

8pm

08/24

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

8pm

08/29

Houston Dash

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

09/05

Portland Thorns

Lynn Family Stadium

8pm

09/14

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

8pm

09/19

Utah Royals FC

America First Field

10pm

09/27

Angel City FC

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

10/04

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

7:30pm

10/10

Chicago Stars

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

10/19

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

3pm

11/02

Bay FC

Lynn Family Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 season will introduce the new-formed concept of Rivalry Weekend, in which the biggest matchups in the NWSL will take place between August 8-10. For Racing Louisville, they will travel to Inter & Co Stadium to face the defending champions Orlando Pride on August 9.

Additionally, Decision Day will return for the final round of regular season fixtures in order to determine the final league standings and playoff spots. Racing Louisville will close out the 2025 season at Lynn Family Stadium against Bay FC on November 2.

