Raheem Sterling’s Potential Transfer Options After Eight-Word Statement

Raheem Sterling’s first public statement following the confirmation that his Chelsea contract had been mutually terminated was brief but fitting.

“All eyes on the future,” he wrote on Instagram. “God is great.”

Sterling’s future is indeed the subject of much intrigue. The four-time Premier League champion was involved in last season’s Champions League semi-finals and, still only 31, has many more years left at the top level of the sport. After a merciful conclusion to his six-month exile at Chelsea, there are some decisions for the former England international to make.

Napoli Chief Rules on Raheem Sterling Transfer

Sterling had been forced to train alone. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

One option has already been effectively closed for Sterling. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna distanced his club from any potential offer before taking on Chelsea in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

“Raheem is very good, but he hasn’t been playing for a long time,” Manna told Sky Italia. “We spoke with him during the summer but I see it as difficult right now, he has significant financial expectations.”

Sterling was thought to have been earning a weekly wage in the region of £325,000 ($450,000) at Chelsea before willingly terminating a contract which still had 18 months left to run. It’s not clear the exact nature of his salary demands, yet Napoli have made it clear that they currently fall out of their budget.

Given the unbalanced nature of the global game, there is every chance that several middling or even struggling Premier League clubs can afford to table an offer which exceeds the limits of the reigning Italian champions.

Raheem Sterling Potential Destinations

Tottenham is by no means the obvious escape route. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It was widely reported over the summer that Sterling wanted to remain in London, to stay close to his young family. With Chelsea and Arsenal, the setting of an unsuccessful loan spell last season, off the table, the winger’s options have been whittled down to Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham United and Brentford.

West Ham have already been rejected by Sterling, who was thought to be prioritising a move to Fulham. However, the Cottagers appear primed to seal a staggering £27 million deal for Manchester City’s scarcely used winger Oscar Bobb, who would fill the void on the substitute’s bench left by Adama Traoré’s move to West Ham.

Palace, who already broke their club record to sign Brennan Johnson on the wing, are reportedly on the cusp of surpassing that high watermark once more with a £50 million package agreed in principle for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ misfiring frontman Jørgen Strand Larsen, per BBC Sport.

Raheem Sterling’s Premier League Career in Numbers

Statistic Value Clubs Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal Games 396 Goals 123 Assists 65 Titles 4 Penalties Won 26*

* Most in Premier League history

That just leaves Brentford and Spurs. Unlike other data-driven clubs, the Bees have shown a willingness to recruit seniority when the opportunity arises and have been reaping the rewards of Jordan Henderson’s leadership all season. However, even with the financial might of the Premier League, Brentford would struggle to come close to Sterling’s previous salary. Henderson is thought to be the club’s top earner, yet banks less than a quarter of his compatriot’s wages at Chelsea.

Tottenham may prove to be the likeliest of unlikely landing spots for Sterling.

Spurs are in desperate need of warm bodies, with the few fit players getting themselves embroiled in car crashes. A winger is even more obviously required following the sale of Johnson and continued failings of the limited forwards at Thomas Frank’s disposal.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER