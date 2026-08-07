Ranking Every MLS Team’s Leagues Cup Hopes After Matchday 1

The 2026 Leagues Cup has one matchday in the books, and the unforgiving tournament format means several teams are already facing potential elimination in just their second game.

Through the first 18 matches, fans were treated to a Lionel Messi record-breaking brace, the first games in Mexico, and some stunning results, including the Portland Timbers’ beatdown of Puebla, all setting the tone for a tense second matchday.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks each MLS team after the first games of Phase One, as the 18 teams take on Liga MX opponents but compete in a table amongst themselves, with the top four advancing to the knockouts.

18. Seattle Sounders

Paul Rothrock’s Seattle Sounders look unlikely to defend their title. | Manuel Velasquez/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

The chant from the Emerald City Supporters goes “Come on, Seattle,” but it might be more like “Uh oh, Seattle” these days.



Losing to a dominant Deportivo Toluca on the road wasn’t unexpected, but a listless performance to fall 3–0 for the team’s sixth straight loss was bad. Home games against Tijuana and Puebla are far from tap-ins, making any dreams of a deep run extremely unlikely.

17. Minnesota United

Anthony Markanich and Minnesota United face a tough road ahead. | Jeremy Olson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Losing within 90 minutes to a middle-of-the-pack Liga MX team in FC Juárez isn’t where Minnesota United wants to be. Now, without a bona fide superstar, they’ve got to get a win against Tigres UANL in Mexico to make the third match against Atlante, their easiest opponent, mean anything.

16. San Diego FC

Heading to Mexico wasn’t fun for Marcus Ingvartsen and San Diego FC. | Manuel Velasquez/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

The hardest game, a 3-1 loss on the road to Club América for the first Leagues Cup game in Mexico, is out of the way for San Diego FC.



A loss was the most likely outcome, and now the Chrome and Azul have no wiggle room at home against a good Tijuana side, which precedes a final matchday against a more beatable Puebla.

15. Nashville SC

Nashville’s Josh Bauer and the rotated squad couldn’t net any points on Matchday 1. | Johnnie Izquierdo/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

A side with a prominent history in Leagues Cup and the finest in MLS this season falling 1–0 to Club Léon at home wasn’t great.



It’s going to take a lot to bounce back, even with Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, with the Phase One finale against Monterrey in Mexico looming as a likely deciding match, assuming the Coyotes can secure a regulation win against Atlético de San Luis at home.

14. Vancouver Whitecaps

Andrés Cubas’s (right) Vancouver Whitecaps heavily rotated against Atlante, and it cost them. | Rich Lam/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

For a team that looked like a true contender in the tournament, losing to Atlante at home 1–0 was brutal. Jesper Sørensen’s team selection was indicative of his respect for the opponent, and it came back to bite his side.



Even Thomas Müller and Brian White couldn’t save the day as late substitutes. Friday’s FC Juárez match is a must-win, as is an away trip to Tigres—where Vancouver at least have plenty of experience from Concacaf Champions Cup play.

13. Philadelphia Union

Cavan Sullivan continued his great run of form despite Philadelphia’s loss. | Mitchell Leff/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Losing the first game never makes things easy in the ruthless Leagues Cup format. Yet, the Philadelphia Union, led by 16-year-old phenom Cavan Sullivan, looked good in a 1–0 loss to a high-powered Cruz Azul.



That was their toughest match, and six points against Necaxa and Santos Laguna are possible, but they’ll need some other MLS sides to drop points.

12. New York City FC

Tayvon Gray scored a stellar goal, but NYCFC were expected to beat Santos Laguna. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Congrats, you beat Santos Laguna, the worst team in Liga MX, but were outshot and outchanced. Three points are nice, but now New York City FC likely have to secure something against Cruz Azul in Mexico—and it’s the club’s first-ever competitive game south of the U.S. border.

11. LAFC

Denis Bouanga’s LAFC dropped a point but picked up a penalty shootout win against Chivas. | Kevin Terrell/Getty Images

LAFC are the only MLS club sitting on two points after the first game, having secured a win on penalties over Chivas de Guadalajara.



It was a relatively mixed lineup for Marc Dos Santos’ men, but strong enough to compete in the early stages of this tournament, led by Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga.



Facing Deportivo Toluca, the reigning Concacaf Champions Cup winners and the best team over the last year in Liga MX on the road won’t be easy—but LAFC have plenty of away continental experience.

10. FC Dallas

Jonathan Sirois put forth an outstanding performance in FC Dallas's opening win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beating Queretaro, a team that won just three times in 17 games in the last Apertura, was expected for FC Dallas. It’s not so great that Jonathan Sirois had to make an astounding eight saves in the effort, a number that stands as an unreasonable ask if the next few games follow a similar path.

9. Real Salt Lake

Sergi Solans’ (center) Real Salt Lake lost a home penalty shootout to Tigres. | Chris Gardner/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

Pushing Tigres beyond five rounds of penalties and gaining a point for the draw within 90 minutes is impressive, especially as Saba Lobjanidze really starts to hit form. Things will be tough moving forward without Zavier Gozo, who seems to be Premier League-bound, but the remaining opponents of FC Juárez and Atlante at home should line up for Real Salt Lake to advance.

8. Columbus Crew

The footwork, the meg… just filthy from Habroune 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/6FqI1aRIaH — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 5, 2026

How long can we talk about Taha Habroune’s wicked backheel nutmeg? That was awesome. A 3–1 win against a solid Atlas team is nothing to scoff at either, and the upcoming opponents of Pachuca and Pumas UNAM are beatable. Consistency remains the problem for the Crew, though, especially after losing USMNT star Max Arfsten.

7. Chicago Fire

Jonathan Dean (left) and Andrew Gutman (right) helped Chicago to a Leagues Cup-opening win. | Harry Figiel/ISI Photos/Getty Images

There was never a massive moment when the Chicago Fire looked as if they were going to lose against Necaxa in the opener in front of less than 10,000 people at SeatGeek Stadium.



Jonathan Dean put forth a strong performance at right back, and Gregg Berhalter was able to pull stars Robert Lewandowski and Philip Zinckernagel in the 64th minute. They should beat Santos Laguna at home, leaving a likely need to secure a point in the threatening atmosphere of the Estadio Azteca against Cruz Azul, who finished atop last season’s Apertura.

6. Austin FC

Joseph Rosales stood out in Austin FC's first win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by a dynamic chance-creating performance from Joseph Rosales, Austin FC looked good as they picked up all three points with a 2–0 win over Tijuana. It puts them in a stellar position, even if they’ll need to beat Puebla at home and potentially need to secure a point on the road against Club América.

5. FC Cincinnati

Evander with a brilliant strike and Cincy are level with Pachuca!



📺 FS1 & Apple TV: https://t.co/p9WPSb57s7 pic.twitter.com/C56y1ZVFWA — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 5, 2026

Every team takes a different approach to Leagues Cup, and manager Pat Noonan chose to seemingly make it a priority for FC Cincinnati, playing a relatively first-choice lineup to beat Pachuca 3–0 in the opener.



Evander’s stellar form continued with another screaming goal from distance, and they should be feeling good with both remaining Phase One games at home against Pumas and Atlas.

4. Charlotte FC

Charlotte FC have put themselves in a prime position. | David Jensen/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

The Crown have been anything but consistent in MLS in recent months, but smashing Pumas 3–0 with a rotated squad is a pretty good way to start a competition.



Will Dean Smith’s group be able to keep that up, given the three goalscorers were all depth talents? Unlikely, given the challenge Pachuca offer—and the fact teams could need more than six points to advance.

3. Orlando City

Antoine Griezmann is flying for form with Orlando City. | Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Some more goal differential could’ve been good, but Antoine Griezmann hitting the scoresheet for the third time in his first four competitive matches and securing a 2–1 win over the high-powered Monterrey should only be seen as a good thing.



Finding a result against Léon should be doable, and Orlando are heavy favorites against Atlético de San Luis. With a red-hot Griezmann, game-breaking talent in Tyrese Spicer and improved goalkeeping from Maxime Crépeau, the Florida club can start dreaming.

2. Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers find themselves as true Leagues Cup contenders. | Soobum Im/Leagues Cup/MLS/Getty Images

The Portland Timbers brought their exceptional MLS form into Leagues Cup and trounced Puebla on Thursday night, with the goal differential pushing them to the top of the MLS table. David Da Costa found himself a goal and two assists, Cole Bassett had a breakout game, and the Timbers Army turned up. Things keep on rolling for interim manager Jack Cassidy.

1. Inter Miami

Lionel Messi is now the all-time leading goalscorer in the Leagues Cup. | Megan Briggs/Getty Images

When Lionel Messi is at his best, Inter Miami are unbeatable. Atlético de San Luis was far from the most threatening opening-game opponent, and the Herons showed some frailties.



Still, with Casemiro’s suave approach, Messi’s standout form, and Noah Allen doing his best Jordi Alba impression, they should be pretty confident heading into tougher Phase One contests against Monterrey and Léon.