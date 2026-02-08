Ranking Man Utd’s First Four Wins Under Michael Carrick

When Ruben Amorim was dismissed by Manchester United following a 1–1 draw with Leeds United in early January, the mood at Old Trafford felt all too familiar.

Another manager gone without delivering the desired turnaround. A hugely expensive squad still underperforming. A crumbling stadium. Ongoing unrest off the pitch, with supporters increasingly frustrated by the Glazers’ ownership and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s growing influence.

While the stadium issues remain and fan discontent hasn’t disappeared, the atmosphere on the pitch has shifted dramatically in the space of a month. Interim boss—and former United midfielder—Michael Carrick, appointed until the end of the season, has won all four of his matches in charge so far.

That run has already gone beyond Amorim’s best sequence in charge—three consecutive wins—and has pushed United firmly into the Champions League conversation, lifting the mood around Old Trafford in the process. The feel-good factor is back at the Theatre of Dreams.

And these haven’t been routine victories either. Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have all fallen foul of Carrick’s rejuvenated side, who are playing with the swagger and resilience reminiscent of United teams from years gone by.

Sports Illustrated ranks his four wins to date, weighing up performance level, significance of the result and the wider context surrounding each victory.

4. Man Utd 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Feb. 7)

Man Utd eased to victory over Spurs. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images.

The latest of United’s four wins under Carrick saw them overcome Tottenham 2–0, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes.



While the victory carried an extra edge of satisfaction as a form of revenge for last season’s Europa League final, in truth it was a fairly routine result. Tottenham look poor under Thomas Frank, and their woes were compounded when Cristian Romero was sent off for a reckless challenge on Casemiro in the first half.



Had United not won that game, it would have felt like a disappointment—a clear testament to just how far they have come under Carrick in such a short space of time.

3. Man Utd 3-2 Fulham (Feb. 1)

Benjamin Šeško (left) gave Michael Carrick his third straight win with his goal against Fulham. | Robbie Jay Barratt-AMA/Getty Images

It’s hard to recall a more thrilling finale at Old Trafford in recent memory than United’s 3–2 win over Fulham on Feb. 1.



Two goals up and seemingly cruising to a comfortable victory, Marco Silva’s visitors struck twice late to make it look as though they might snatch a point. But Benjamin Šeško had other ideas, producing a superb finish from Fernandes’ cross with virtually the last kick of the game to seal all three points.



The win was vintage United. Whereas under Amorim the Red Devils might have slumped and accepted a draw, Carrick—a pupil of Sir Alex Ferguson—kept his players fighting until the final whistle. Fergie time? More like Carrick o’clock.

2. Man Utd 2-0 Man City (Jan. 17)

Man Utd thumped their rivals on Michael Carrick’s first game back as interim manager. | Copa/Getty Images

Carrick’s second spell as interim manager of United—he previously took charge for just three games in 2021 before Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s appointment—could hardly have started better.



A win over your biggest local rivals? Check. A fresh formation after a year of stubborn tactics under Amorim and fan favourite Kobbie Mainoo back in the team? Check. A rousing performance capped with a clean sheet? Check. Old Trafford absolutely rocking as goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu found the net? Check.



The win was not only crucial for a United side that had drawn their previous three games, but it also set the tone for what was to come in the following weeks: United, and Carrick, were back.

1. Arsenal 2-3 Man Utd (Jan. 25)

Matheus Cunha was the match winner for United against Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Echoing their thrilling win over Fulham but with even higher stakes, Carrick’s United produced a stunning display to beat league leaders Arsenal on Jan. 25—away from home, no less.



After conceding an early own goal from Lisandro Martínez, United bounced back with second-half strikes from Mbeumo and Dorgu, the latter’s half-volley a moment of pure brilliance.



Arsenal appeared to have salvaged a point when Mikel Merino struck in the 84th minute, only for Matheus Cunha—looking reborn under Carrick—to race down the other end and score a breathtaking solo goal just three minutes later to seal the win.



United hadn’t beaten Arsenal in the Premier League since September 2022, so any victory would have been welcome—but this one was extra sweet. Not only were they the superior side on the day, but to topple one of their fiercest rivals at their peak made it all the more satisfying.

READ THE LATEST MAN UTD NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE