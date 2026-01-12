Raphinha Reveals Transfer U-Turn After Inspiring Another Clasico Victory
Raphinha revealed that he had “one foot out of the club” before Hansi Flick convinced him to stay at Barcelona upon his arrival in 2024, crediting the German tactician almost entirely for his transformation into one of the world’s best players.
The former Leeds United forward underscored his lofty status in the game again with a talismanic display against Real Madrid in Sunday’s Spanish Super Cup final. Raphinha scored twice for the Catalans in a chaotic 3–2 win, breaking the deadlock in the first half before swatting in the winner via a deflection.
This all-action image of Raphinha was a fixture of Barcelona’s domestic treble during Flick’s debut season, yet it represents a dramatic turnaround compared to his first two years in Spain. Arriving under Xavi Hernández in 2022, the Brazil international never quite managed to impose himself.
There were bright sparks, but the emergence of Lamine Yamal in his favored right wing position prompted some to question his continued usefulness. In the summer of 2024, when Barcelona were heavily linked with a move for Spain’s Euro 2024-winning left winger Nico Williams, one prominent YouTuber mocked up a replica shirt for the Athletic Club forward with Raphinha’s No. 11 on the back.
That uncertain opinion of Raphinha was thought to be shared by some members of Barcelona’s board, yet Flick had very different ideas upon his appointment that same summer.
“[Flick] was the person that changed everything for me here,” Raphinha gushed in the wake of a second successive Super Cup title. “I had one foot out of the club when he was appointed. The importance of him speaking with me, telling me I would be important ... that’s what you need, someone who values your work.
“He gave me what I needed in that moment, which allowed me to focus on working hard and giving my best for the team.”
Shifted across to the left wing in a system which accommodated Yamal and allowed Alejandro Balde to bomb forward from left back, Raphinha has been a fixture of Flick’s side—and deservedly so. Since the German’s arrival, no Barcelona player can match Raphinha’s haul of 75 combined goals and assists across all competitions.
Raphinha’s Transformation Under Flick
Statistic
Xavi
Flick
Appearances
87
74
Starts
60
67
% of Available Minutes Played
38%
73%
Goals per 90
0.37
0.70
Assists per 90
0.46
0.47
Trophies
2 (La Liga, Spanish Super Cup)
4 (La Liga, Copa del Rey x2 Spanish Super Cup)
Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of Jan. 12, 2026.
Flick Lauds Raphinha Mentality
Beyond his tangible output, Flick was in awe of Raphinha’s qualities which seep between the staggering tallies of goals and assists.
“His mentality is unbelievable,” the Barcelona boss beamed after winning a fifth Clásico in six attempts. “He has a dynamic which affects the whole team. You can see he missed the first chance he had in the game, but for the second one, he was there, he shoots the first goal and gives the team more confidence.
“This is what he brings. Rapha on the pitch is a lot of intensity, and we need this.”
Despite his durable reputation, Raphinha has not been able to always be on the pitch for Barcelona this season. A hamstring injury ruled the forward out for the best part of two months in autumn, a spell during which Barcelona were thumped by Sevilla, lost to Paris Saint-Germain and suffered defeat in the first Clásico of the campaign.
For all his attacking threat, Raphinha’s relentless work ethic off the ball keeps Barcelona’s furious press firing on all cylinders. If those energy levels dip opponents have ample opportunity to punish Flick’s high line—which was evident throughout his absence.
Raphinha has not started any of Barcelona’s four defeats this season. With the Brazilian in the first XI, the club’s record reads: played 14, won 13, drawn one. Flick won’t be the only one glad that Raphinha ended up staying.