Real Madrid 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule
The José Mourinho era begins (again) at the Bernabéu against Real Sociedad on the opening day of the 2026–27 La Liga season.
Real Madrid are desperate to redeem themselves after watching bitter rivals Barcelona crowned back-to-back La Liga champions. After going through Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa in the last two years, Los Blancos turn to Mourinho to bring glory back to the Spanish capital.
A strong start is crucial to Real Madrid’s silverware hopes, with the first Madrid derby of the 2026–27 season coming on matchday six. The 15-time European champions will make short trip to the Metropolitano just one month before they travel to the Camp Nou for El Clásico at the end of October.
Added to the mix are difficult clashes with Real Betis and Villarreal all before the calendar flips to November.
Mourinho and his men will breathe a sigh of relief that they get to play host to both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona in the second half of the season, where three points could prove the difference come April and May.
Los Blancos close out the season with a home bout against the recently promoted Deportivo La Coruña, but by then, the La Liga title race might already be decided.
*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.
August
Date
Fixture
August 15–16
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
August 22–23
Espanyol vs. Real Madrid
August 29–30
Real Madrid vs. Málaga
September
Date
Fixture
September 5–6
Real Betis vs. Real Madrid
September 12–13
Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano
September 15–16
Elche vs. Real Madrid
September 20
Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid
October
Date
Fixture
October 10–11
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
October 17–18
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
October 25
Barcelona vs. Real Madrid
October 31–November 1
Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid
November
Date
Fixture
November 7–8
Valencia vs. Real Madrid
November 21–22
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo
November 28–29
Real Madrid vs. Alavés
December
Date
Fixture
December 5–6
Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid
December 12–13
Real Madrid vs. Osasuna
December 19–20
Deportivo La Coruña vs. Real Madrid
January
Date
Fixture
January 2–3
Real Madrid vs. Getafe
January 9–10
Real Madrid vs. Levante
January 16–17
Málaga vs. Real Madrid
January 23–24
Real Madrid vs. Real Betis
January 30–31
Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid
February
Date
Fixture
February 6–7
Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid
February 13–14
Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club
February 20–21
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid
February 27–28
Real Madrid vs. Valencia
March
Date
Fixture
March 6–7
Villarreal vs. Real Madrid
March 13–14
Real Madrid vs. Espanyol
March 20–21
Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid
April
Date
Fixture
April 4
Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid
April 10–11
Osasuna vs. Real Madrid
April 17–18
Getafe vs. Real Madrid
April 20–21
Real Madrid vs. Elche
May
Date
Fixture
May 1–2
Levante vs. Real Madrid
May 9
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
May 15–16
Real Madrid vs. Racing Santander
May 22–23
Alavés vs. Real Madrid
May 29–30
Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruña
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Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.Follow AmandaLangell