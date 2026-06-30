Real Madrid 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule

The José Mourinho era begins (again) at the Bernabéu against Real Sociedad on the opening day of the 2026–27 La Liga season.

Real Madrid are desperate to redeem themselves after watching bitter rivals Barcelona crowned back-to-back La Liga champions. After going through Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa in the last two years, Los Blancos turn to Mourinho to bring glory back to the Spanish capital.

A strong start is crucial to Real Madrid’s silverware hopes, with the first Madrid derby of the 2026–27 season coming on matchday six. The 15-time European champions will make short trip to the Metropolitano just one month before they travel to the Camp Nou for El Clásico at the end of October.

Added to the mix are difficult clashes with Real Betis and Villarreal all before the calendar flips to November.

Mourinho and his men will breathe a sigh of relief that they get to play host to both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona in the second half of the season, where three points could prove the difference come April and May.

Los Blancos close out the season with a home bout against the recently promoted Deportivo La Coruña, but by then, the La Liga title race might already be decided.

*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.

August

Date Fixture August 15–16 Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad August 22–23 Espanyol vs. Real Madrid August 29–30 Real Madrid vs. Málaga

September

Date Fixture September 5–6 Real Betis vs. Real Madrid September 12–13 Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano September 15–16 Elche vs. Real Madrid September 20 Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid

October

Date Fixture October 10–11 Real Madrid vs. Villarreal October 17–18 Real Madrid vs. Sevilla October 25 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid October 31–November 1 Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid

November

Date Fixture November 7–8 Valencia vs. Real Madrid November 21–22 Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo November 28–29 Real Madrid vs. Alavés

December

Date Fixture December 5–6 Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid December 12–13 Real Madrid vs. Osasuna December 19–20 Deportivo La Coruña vs. Real Madrid

January

Date Fixture January 2–3 Real Madrid vs. Getafe January 9–10 Real Madrid vs. Levante January 16–17 Málaga vs. Real Madrid January 23–24 Real Madrid vs. Real Betis January 30–31 Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid

February

Date Fixture February 6–7 Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid February 13–14 Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club February 20–21 Sevilla vs. Real Madrid February 27–28 Real Madrid vs. Valencia

March

Date Fixture March 6–7 Villarreal vs. Real Madrid March 13–14 Real Madrid vs. Espanyol March 20–21 Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

April

Date Fixture April 4 Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid April 10–11 Osasuna vs. Real Madrid April 17–18 Getafe vs. Real Madrid April 20–21 Real Madrid vs. Elche

May

Date Fixture May 1–2 Levante vs. Real Madrid May 9 Real Madrid vs. Barcelona May 15–16 Real Madrid vs. Racing Santander May 22–23 Alavés vs. Real Madrid May 29–30 Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruña

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