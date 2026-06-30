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Real Madrid 2026–27 La Liga Fixtures: Barcelona, Atlético Madrid Dates, Full Schedule

Los Blancos are vying to snatch the Spanish crown from Barcelona.
Amanda Langell|
Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinicius Junior are set to play their third season together.
Kylian Mbappé (left) and Vinicius Junior are set to play their third season together. | David S. Bustamante/Real Madrid/Getty Images

The José Mourinho era begins (again) at the Bernabéu against Real Sociedad on the opening day of the 2026–27 La Liga season.

Real Madrid are desperate to redeem themselves after watching bitter rivals Barcelona crowned back-to-back La Liga champions. After going through Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso and Álvaro Arbeloa in the last two years, Los Blancos turn to Mourinho to bring glory back to the Spanish capital.

A strong start is crucial to Real Madrid’s silverware hopes, with the first Madrid derby of the 2026–27 season coming on matchday six. The 15-time European champions will make short trip to the Metropolitano just one month before they travel to the Camp Nou for El Clásico at the end of October.

Added to the mix are difficult clashes with Real Betis and Villarreal all before the calendar flips to November.

Mourinho and his men will breathe a sigh of relief that they get to play host to both Atlético Madrid and Barcelona in the second half of the season, where three points could prove the difference come April and May.

Los Blancos close out the season with a home bout against the recently promoted Deportivo La Coruña, but by then, the La Liga title race might already be decided.

*Exact dates and kick-off times for the 2026–27 La Liga schedule have yet to be confirmed.

August

Date

Fixture

August 15–16

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

August 22–23

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid

August 29–30

Real Madrid vs. Málaga

September

Date

Fixture

September 5–6

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid

September 12–13

Real Madrid vs. Rayo Vallecano

September 15–16

Elche vs. Real Madrid

September 20

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid

October

Date

Fixture

October 10–11

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

October 17–18

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

October 25

Barcelona vs. Real Madrid

October 31–November 1

Racing Santander vs. Real Madrid

November

Date

Fixture

November 7–8

Valencia vs. Real Madrid

November 21–22

Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo

November 28–29

Real Madrid vs. Alavés

December

Date

Fixture

December 5–6

Athletic Club vs. Real Madrid

December 12–13

Real Madrid vs. Osasuna

December 19–20

Deportivo La Coruña vs. Real Madrid

January

Date

Fixture

January 2–3

Real Madrid vs. Getafe

January 9–10

Real Madrid vs. Levante

January 16–17

Málaga vs. Real Madrid

January 23–24

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis

January 30–31

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid

February

Date

Fixture

February 6–7

Real Sociedad vs. Real Madrid

February 13–14

Real Madrid vs. Athletic Club

February 20–21

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid

February 27–28

Real Madrid vs. Valencia

March

Date

Fixture

March 6–7

Villarreal vs. Real Madrid

March 13–14

Real Madrid vs. Espanyol

March 20–21

Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid

April

Date

Fixture

April 4

Real Madrid vs. Atlético Madrid

April 10–11

Osasuna vs. Real Madrid

April 17–18

Getafe vs. Real Madrid

April 20–21

Real Madrid vs. Elche

May

Date

Fixture

May 1–2

Levante vs. Real Madrid

May 9

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

May 15–16

Real Madrid vs. Racing Santander

May 22–23

Alavés vs. Real Madrid

May 29–30

Real Madrid vs. Deportivo La Coruña

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Amanda Langell
AMANDA LANGELL

Amanda Langell is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer and editor. Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.

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