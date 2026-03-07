Real Madrid’s Center Back ‘U-Turn’: Who Should Los Blancos Target?

Real Madrid had their sights set on bringing German defender Nico Schlotterbeck to the Spanish capital this summer, but the center back is reportedly nearing a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund.

With Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba both out of contract at the end of the season, Los Blancos are in the market for a defensive reinforcement to join the likes of Éder Militão, Dean Huijsen and Raúl Asencio. Schlotterbeck emerged as a frontrunner for the job, but he could be off the table before the transfer window even opens.

According to BILD, the 26-year-old is set to meet with BVB in the coming week to discuss locking down his future at Signal Iduna Park. Dortmund’s goal is to extend Schlotterbeck, whose chances of staying with the German outfit are “improving.”

Should a deal be struck, Real Madrid will be left without their top target, a feeling all too familiar for the 15-time European champions.

Real Madrid Set to Rue Another Missed Chance

Man City snatched Marc Guéhi from Real Madrid. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The list of available center back targets with the quality and experience Los Blancos want is getting shorter and shorter by the day. The Spanish giants started 2025–26 with four options in mind, all of which would have improved an often floundering backline.

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté led the race, but his disastrous start to the season reportedly dissuaded Real Madrid from pursing his signature. At the time, backing away from the Frenchman did not sound any panic alarms at the Bernabéu; after all, there were arguably better options on the market.

Yet a busy winter transfer window for the biggest clubs in Europe slowly took those options off the table one by one. Manchester City signed Marc Guéhi, Liverpool snagged Jérémy Jacquet and Bayern Munich locked down Dayot Upamecano through 2030.

Suddenly, the Spanish giants had to pivot to Schlotterbeck, who would still be a solid addition to the team thanks to his intelligence, physicality and quality on the ball. Yet if he signs a new contract with Dortmund, Real Madrid are virtually back to square one.

Center Backs Real Madrid Could Target Next

Ibrahima Konaté remains an option for Real Madrid. | James Holyoak/MB Media/Getty Images

The glaring option still on the table for Los Blancos is Konaté. The France international has yet to ink a new deal with the Reds and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, which fits right into Real Madrid’s preferred transfer strategy.

The 26-year-old comes with the exact towering build Álvaro Arbeloa’s backline is missing, and would bring a much-needed edge to a defense too easily bullied. As far as big names go, Konaté is the biggest one left on the market and the report claims he has resurfaced at the top of the wish list.

If the club is truly uninterested after his struggles this season, then it could turn its attention to RB Leipzig starlet Castello Lukeba. The 23-year-old is as solid as they come at the back and one of the Bundesliga’s best young talents. His high ceiling is reason alone to pull the trigger, but his reported $104.6 million (€90 million) release clause stands as a major deterrent for the Spanish outfit.

Ousmane Diomande will be a highly sought after name this summer. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

A more cost-effective option is Sporting CP standout Ousmane Diomande. The center back harbors blistering pace and an aggressive play style, and his price tag is thought to be only $29 million (€25 million). The Ivory Coast international is wanted by several European giants, though, and Real Madrid are not ones to get in a bidding war.

Should all else fail, the 15-time European champions could always trigger their buy-back clause for Jacobo Ramón, who is starring in his first season at Como. The former Real Madrid Castilla man is a homegrown talent and presents the least complications, though his quality on the pitch is not up to the standards of the aforementioned players.

His current boss Cesc Fàbregas also assured the media that Ramón was staying at Como next season, but he might not have a say if Real Madrid come knocking.

