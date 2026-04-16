Real Madrid’s Champions League Exit and the Red Card Meltdown That Followed

Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal second leg clash with Bayern Munich will be remembered as one of the wildest, most entertaining clashes of the modern era—as will the meltdown of the 15-time Champions League winners following Eduardo Camavinga’s red card which ultimately led to a 4–3 defeat and elimination.

Dani Carvajal, Jude Bellingham and Arda Güler were among the players left furious by referee Slavko Vinčić’s decision to send Camavinga off, at a time when when Real Madrid were leading 3–2 on the night and were tied 4–4 on aggregate.

The 23-year-old was first booked for dragging down Jamal Musiala, while his sending off eight minutes later came after he brought down Harry Kane before dribbling the ball away then picking it up—seemingly to prevent Bayern from taking a quick free-kick.

Vinčić quickly produced another yellow card. However, the referee appeared to momentarily forget that he had already booked Camavinga before reaching for the red.

The decision—viewed as soft by many in Madrid colors—changed the momentum of the match, with Luis Díaz scoring less than three minutes later to put Bayern in front on aggregate. Michael Olise added another with the final kick of the game.

The result was a painful one to swallow for Real Madrid, who played superbly for large parts of a classic tie. The defeat not only ends their chase for a record-extending 16th European crown in dramatic fashion, but all-but confirmed the reality of a rare trophyless season.

Emotions ran high at full time, with Madrid’s incensed players in no doubt about who the villain of the piece was.

How Real Madrid Players Reacted to Red Card Decision

Real Madrid’s player couldn’t contain their emotions at full time. | Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The way the match hinged on Vinčić’s decision to brandish red clearly infuriated Madrid’s stars, with several players remonstrating angrily with the referee at the final whistle.

Güler, who scored twice on the night, was sent off for his continued protestations after the game had ended, while club captain Carvajal—who was an unused substitute—was caught on camera shouting “it’s your f-----g fault” at Vinčić.

The scenes continued into the tunnel and beyond. Speaking in the mixed zone, Bellingham called the decision “a joke”, adding: “Two fouls [by Camavinga], two yellow cards.”

Meanwhile, Antonio Rüdiger told reporters: “It’s better not to talk. You saw it, right?”

Camavinga himself left the stadium without making any comment.

Arbeloa Claims Hard Work ‘Thrown Away’ by Referee

Arbeloa didn’t hide his frustration at full time. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa addressed the controversy post-match, directly blaming the referee for Madrid’s exit.

He said: “I’m really gutted for my players, for the effort they’ve put in. I’m very, very proud of them, and for the fans, both those who travelled and those at home. Above all, I’m gutted for the club, because we won’t be winning our 16th (European Cup) this year, and because of the way it’s happened.

“No one can understand why a player would be sent off in a match like this. It’s clear that the tie was over at that moment. It’s unfair. We’re absolutely gutted because the tie slipped away from us in a way we couldn’t control.

“It’s a feeling of injustice, anger… Because of one decision by the referee, all our hard work has been thrown away.”

How the Madrid Media Responded

There will be no European glory for Madrid this season. | IMAGO / DeFodi Images

The reaction in the Madrid-leaning Spanish press has been unsurprising.

AS’ Tomás Roncero insisted that the “referee ruined the dream with the infamous and inexplicable sending-off”, while another piece from the same publication sarcastically claimed that Madrid “ultimately fell short when a moment of brilliance from Vinčić left them with ten men.”

One MARCA commentator, meanwhile, described the decision as “absolutely disproportionate” adding that it “borders on abuse of authority.”

Speaking on Spanish broadcaster Movistar+, former referee Mateu Lahoz said: “The referee was distracted, he didn’t realize it was a second yellow card, but I’d go even further. It’s clear Camavinga could have avoided it, but even for a yellow card, at that point in the game, where the foul occurred and without any clear disadvantage for Bayern, it was a manageable first yellow. It’s a pretty serious lapse, it shouldn’t have happened.”

What Next for Real Madrid?

Álvaro Arbeloa’s days are numbered at Madrid. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s controversial Champions League exit leaves the club staring down the prospect of consecutive seasons without a major trophy (La Liga, Champions League or Copa del Rey), while Arbeloa and several players’ futures remain in serious doubt.

It is widely reported that Arbeloa will depart this summer, amid a summer of transition on and off the field.

Camavinga is among the players who has been heavily linked with a summer move. His sending off—despite his teammates’ protestations of injustice—during the biggest game of the season will not have done his case to stay any favors.

Meanwhile, Carvajal looks to be another who has played his final European game for Los Blancos. The 34-year-old, six-time Champions League winner’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season and there is little chance his deal will be renewed.

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