Real Madrid Closing in on Major Signing for Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of free agent Bernardo Silva, multiple reports state, in a further attempt to bridge the gap between themselves and back-to-back La Liga champions Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana were able to retain their crown with relative ease last season, after Florentino Pérez pulled the plug on Xabi Alonso’s project just a few months in. The Madrid roster was regarded as uncoachable by the Spaniard, and Álvaro Arbeloa’s subsequent struggles served as vindication for the new Chelsea boss.

After trying and failing to introduce coaching modernity to a star-laden group of players, Pérez has reverted to familiarity. His decision to appoint Carlo Ancelotti in 2021 was ridiculed at the time, but the Italian inspired another two Champions League triumphs in his second spell. José Mourinho differs rather drastically in personality from the stoic ’Carletto’, but Pérez is nonetheless trusting a former flame.

Mourinho’s second go-round in the Spanish capital should be box-office, and he’s wasting no time in building a team potentially capable of usurping their Clásico rivals.

Real Madrid Poised to Beat La Liga Rivals to Bernardo Silva

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid had also been in the race. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

After striking deals to sign out-of-contract Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konaté and Inter Milan’s flying full back Denzel Dumfries, Real Madrid are now trying to land lucrative free agent Bernardo Silva.

The Portuguese international left Manchester City after a decade of wonderful service, during which he claimed 20 major honors and racked up the eighth-most appearances in the club’s history. He’s flirted with a move away for years and deemed this summer to be the right time, especially with Pep Guardiola moving on.

City are moving into a new era.

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid had also been interested in signing the do-it-all midfielder, but The Athletic reports Los Blancos are in pole position. Their report says the 15-time European champions are "advancing in talks" to sign Bernardo, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has already given the potential deal his “here we go!” approval.

While Barça have always seemed the most likely destination for the midfielder post-City, they currently aren’t planning on bettering Madrid’s proposal. Neither are Atléti.

Why Real Madrid Want to Sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo was Pep Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenant. | Darren Staples/AFP/Getty Images

Bernardo has played a starring role for one of the most dominant teams in English soccer history. He’s Pep Guardiola’s most trusted lieutenant, playing 460 times for the great Spanish coach—more than any other player under Guardiola’s tutelage.

He arrived at City as a crafty right-winger from Monaco, but evolved into a controlling midfield player who’s performed a myriad of roles for Guardiola in Manchester. We’ve even seen him start at left back in a bid to stymie Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka. Guardiola would trust him with his life, and it’s fitting that both are leaving the Etihad Stadium at the same time.

While Mourinho is prioritizing an improvement to Madrid’s defensive personnel this summer, he also reportedly asked for a creative midfielder; a profile Bernardo can fulfill.

Bernardo Silva’s Manchester City Career

Years Matches Goals Assists Major Honors 2016–2026 460 76 75 20

The 31-year-old was primarily used in a deeper midfield role during the latter stages of his City career, but his dazzling footwork and eye for a killer pass in the final third hasn’t yet escaped the Portuguese international.

Bernardo’s versatility means he can be used like a Swiss Army knife by Mourinho, who’ll appreciate the leadership and experience that his compatriot brings. Madrid’s new boss is said to be a key reason why the midfielder wants to join Madrid this summer.

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