Real Madrid Expecting Offers for ‘Most Coveted Asset’ This January
Real Madrid are reportedly anticipating a “flood of offers” for FIFA Club World Cup breakout star Gonzalo García once the January transfer window opens.
According to MARCA, Los Blancos know offers “will pour in” for their “most coveted asset” this winter, with the striker’s value now thought to be at €15 million ($17.5 million). The clubs that could not entice García away this summer will reportedly be back vying for his signature again in January.
García made a name for himself in the United States this summer when he suddenly went from a Real Madrid Castilla hopeful to a starter in the absence of Kylian Mbappé. The 21-year-old tallied four goals and one assist at the Club World Cup, taking home the competition’s Golden Boot.
Although García has only managed to log a handful of minutes since Mbappé’s return from illness, his impressive run of form under Xabi Alonso earned him interest from clubs across Europe.
Real Madrid Must Confront García, Endrick Conundrum
The forward’s recent contract extension with Real Madrid, which locked down his future in a white shirt through 2030, leaves the club confident in García’s loyalty to his boyhood club in the face of mounting interest.
Should Real Madrid indeed ignore any offers for García, the Spanish giants could be more inclined to send Endrick out on loan instead. The Brazil international has yet to play a single minute this season and is at the bottom of Alonso’s pecking order.
With Mbappé starting every single game so far in 2025–26, there is only so much game time to award to Real Madrid’s back-up strikers. García’s run at the Club World Cup and for Spain’s U-21 squad has made him the favorite for Alonso, making six appearances this season while Endrick remains on the bench.
Despite being handed the No. 9 shirt, the Brazilian has yet to prove himself to his new manager. Recent reports indicate Endrick is willing to leave the Spanish capital once the January transfer window opens in search of more minutes.
García, then, would be the undisputed back-up for Mbappé and could continue raising his stock at the biggest club in the world.