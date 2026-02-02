Real Madrid Learn Extent of ‘Significant’ Jude Bellingham Injury

Jude Bellingham is expected to spend around a month on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, a report has revealed.

Just 10 minutes into Sunday’s 2–1 win over Rayo Vallecano, Bellingham reached for his hamstring while chasing the ball and slumped to the turf in agony. The England midfielder left the field in tears, sparking fears over a serious injury.

“Following tests carried out today on our player Jude Bellingham by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg,” a club statement read. “His recovery will be monitored.”

As usual, Madrid declined to put a timeframe on Bellingham’s recovery, but AS state he has actually avoided the nightmare scenario. An absence of around one month is predicted.

Such an absence will rule him out of both legs of the Champions League knockout playoff against Benfica, scheduled for Feb. 17 and 25, and puts him in a race against time to return to fitness before the derby against Atlético Madrid on March 22.

The Games Bellingham Could Miss for Real Madrid

Opponent Competition Date Valencia (A) La Liga Feb. 8 Real Sociedad (H) La Liga Feb. 14 Benfica (A) Champions League Feb. 17 Osasuna (A) La Liga Feb. 22 Benfica (H) Champions League Feb. 25 Getafe (H) La Liga March 1 Celta Vigo (A) La Liga March 8 Elche (H) La Liga March 15 Atlético Madrid (H) La Liga March 22

Arbeloa Explains Real Madrid’s Plan to Replace Bellingham

Bellingham’s absence leaves a significant hole in Madrid’s midfield. | Irina R. Hipolito/Europa Press/Getty Images

“He was in perfect condition to play, although he’s been putting in a lot of effort in every game he’s played since I’ve been here,” manager Álvaro Arbeloa insisted after the game.

Bellingham’s absence poses a significant problem for Madrid, who continue to underwhelm both domestically and in Europe. The 22-year-old has not been exempt from criticism but had been a key player in the early weeks of Arbeloa’s tenure. The manager now has to find a way to cope without Bellingham.

“It’s a significant loss, but I have an extraordinary squad for that,” Arbeloa insisted. “Let’s not forget that I think we have 17 players here who were European champions a year and a half ago, and with them we’ll overcome any absences we have.”

READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE