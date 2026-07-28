Real Madrid’s First Preseason Game Unearths Trent Alexander-Arnold Concerns

New boss José Mourinho got the full Trent Alexander-Arnold experience in Real Madrid’s first preseason game of the summer.

Since Alexander-Arnold did not feature for England at the 2026 World Cup, the fullback was one of the few big names making up Mourinho’s XI for the club’s friendly against Leganés on Tuesday. The preseason clash was supposed to be behind closed doors, but Real Madrid TV broadcasted the first half to give the world its first glimpse of “the Special One” back on the touchline.

Several players took center stage in the opening 45 minutes; Federico Valverde and Gonzalo García both got on the scoresheet while Arda Güler created chance after chance. It was Alexander-Arnold, though, that ignited the most conversation.

The former Liverpool star showed off his magical right foot, but also reminded viewers of his shortcomings inside his own half.

The Duality of Alexander-Arnold on Full Display

Trent Alexander-Arnold is hoping to have a better sophomore season at Real Madrid. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

There are few Real Madrid players more excited for a clean slate than Alexander-Arnold. The 27-year-old had an injury-riddled debut season in a white shirt, only making 30 appearances and recording just five assists and zero goals along the way.

The campaign was so lackluster that Thomas Tuchel opted to leave Alexander-Arnold home this summer. The extra rest seems to have served the right back well, though, because he had his fingerprints all over Los Blancos’ 4–1 win over Leganés.

From inside his own half, Alexander-Arnold played a sensational ball over the top to find a streaking Gonzalo, who buried the glorious chance to put Real Madrid up 2–0. In the second half, the fullback forced a save from the goalkeeper, which Franco Mastantuono buried. The Englishman then whipped in a cross from the wing that resulted in an own goal for Leganés, per ESPN Deportes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (back) set up Gonzalo García’s goal. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Mourinho no doubt loved to see Alexander-Arnold play a role in three of his team’s four goals, but one defensive blunder just might have tainted the performance for the manager.

Leganés quickly pulled one back in the first half through Naim García to briefly make the scoreline 2–1. The 24-year-old picked his head up, saw Alexander-Arnold was defending him one-on-one and stormed forward. After a cheeky step over, García got enough space along the edge of the box to rifle off a strike that beat Andriy Lunin.

Alexander-Arnold tried to stick his leg out for a last-ditch block, but he was unsuccessful. Once again he had to turn around and see his marker find the back of the net, a common occurrence throughout his career.

Denzel Dumfries Is Waiting in the Wings

Denzel Dumfries brings some much-needed defensive depth to Real Madrid. | Victor Carretero/Real Madrid

Mourinho was not the only new face who had a front row seat to Alexander-Arnold’s strengths and weaknesses. New signing Denzel Dumfries was in the stands, watching the friendly unfold.

The Dutchman joined the club following the depature of Dani Carvajal to give Los Blancos some much-needed depth at the right back position. Although many assume Dumfries will play a secondary role to Alexander-Arnold, nothing is set in stone when it comes to Mourinho.

It would not be surprising if the Portuguese boss sees Alexander-Arnold’s defensive shortcomings and instead puts his trust in the more defensively-sound, physical fullback that is Dumfries. Xabi Alonso took a similar approach at the start of 2025–26, favoring Carvajal over the former Liverpool standout.

The pressure will be on Alexander-Arnold to show his new manager that his attacking quality outweighs his defensive liability. The England international has the résumé and the trophy cabinet, but none of that will matter if he cannot gain the approval of the ever-divisive Mourinho.

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