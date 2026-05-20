Real Madrid’s First ‘Summer Agreement’ Highlights Jose Mourinho’s Priorities

Real Madrid center back Antonio Rüdiger has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract extension, extending his stay at the Bernabéu until the end of the next season.

The 33-year-old, who was set to become a free agent this summer, seemed destined to be on his way out of the Spanish capital due to his age and recurring injury issues. It didn’t help matters that Real Madrid once again struggled defensively this season, prompting the club to once again turn to the transfer market for younger, stronger reinforcements at the back.

Yet Rüdiger is still considered a critical piece of Los Blancos’ defense, even if his form has wilted in the last year. According to MARCA, the German’s continued presence in a white shirt is “guaranteed” after he agreed to a contract renewal.

Rüdiger reportedly wanted to sign a two-year deal, but conceded to the club’s policy of offering players over 30 only one-year extensions.

Much of the center back’s 2025–26 was hampered by injuries to his hamstring and knee, limiting him to just 26 appearances this season—his lowest tally since his 2019–20 campaign with Chelsea. Still, Rüdiger brings physicality and experience to a backline severely lacking both, two qualities no doubt encouraged by presumed new manager José Mourinho.

Rüdiger’s Extended Stay Balances Veteran Exits

Antonio Rüdiger is expected to remain with Real Madrid. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Rüdiger’s reported extension comes during a time when the club is preparing to bid farewell to mainstays in the dressing room. The legendary Dani Carvajal is pulling down the curtain on his Real Madrid career at the end of the season, departing after 13 years at the Bernabéu.

The captain had a final campaign to forget, largely playing second-fiddle to Trent Alexander-Arnold and spending extended time in the infirmary. Carvajal made just 22 appearances in 2025–26 and is set for a proper send-off in Los Blancos’ final match of the season against Athletic Club on May 23.

The six-time Champions League winner is joined by David Alaba, who is also expected to leave the club as a free agent this summer. The 33-year-old is another aging, injury-prone defender from a previous era, but unlike Rüdiger, his level on the pitch is nowhere near what it used to be.

Saying goodbye to the two veterans frees space for Real Madrid to continue rebuilding their defense.

Real Madrid Scour the Market for Defensive Reinforcements

Jacobo Ramón could be a cost effective option for Real Madrid. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

The 15-time European champions already brought in Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras last summer, but their backline hardly improved. The former Liverpool star spent most of his debut season injured, while Huijsen and Carreras only impressed in flashes.

In fact, in the biggest game of the season, Éder Militão and Rüdiger started as the team’s center back pairing in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, leaving Huijsen, who Real Madrid signed for a record-breaking £50 million ($66.4 million), on the bench. Carreras was also overlooked for 30-year-old Ferland Mendy.

The two young defenders will get plenty of opportunities to prove themselves next term, but there will be new competition in the dressing room, especially for Huijsen. Los Blancos have every intention of signing a center back; the question is simply who.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté was the dream target for quite some time, but his dip in form caused Real Madrid to drop their interest. There’s also Inter star Alessandro Bastoni, who has been linked with Barcelona.

Should the Spanish giants instead opt for more young talent with heaps of potential, Real Sociedad standout Jon Martín and former Castilla man Jacobo Ramón are the frontrunners.

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