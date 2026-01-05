Real Madrid ‘Hatch Plan’ to Complete Blockbuster Rodri Transfer
Real Madrid have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester City midfielder Rodri following his return from injury, opening the door for the Spanish giants to try and sign the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner next summer.
Rodri remained a dream transfer for Real Madrid, but his recent injury struggles dropped him to the bottom of the club’s shortlist. Yet the Spaniard shined bright in his return against Sunderland before logging 90 minutes in Man City’s 1–1 draw with Chelsea.
Against the Blues alone, Rodri created the most chances (four) in the match, won the most duels (nine), made five tackles and 10 recoveries. The 29-year-old fits the exact profile Real Madrid are missing in the middle of the park, prompting a new plan from the 15-time European champions.
MARCA report Los Blancos are hoping to “exploit” Rodri’s dwindling contract with Man City. Real Madrid believe if they “exert pressure” on the Cityzens, they can secure the Spain international’s signature for a “lower cost” ahead of the 2026–27 season.
After all, if Man City want to cash in on Rodri before he can leave as a free agent in June 2027, they will be forced to come to the table and explore a potential transfer for their superstar midfielder next summer.
Real Madrid Intent on Securing a Midfield Reinforcement
It is no secret Los Blancos are in the market for a deep-lying playmaker. The 15-time European champions bid farewell to Toni Kroos and Luka Modrić in back-to-back seasons without signing a replacement for either club legend.
A player of Rodri’s caliber would seamlessly fit into Real Madrid’s midfield and automatically elevate Xabi Alonso’s side. Yet should the 2024 Euro winner suffer another long-term injury, the Spanish giants could once again lose interest.
Along with Rodri, the club is also thought to be monitoring Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, but his expected fee of £100 million ($134.7 million) might be more money than Real Madrid are willing to pay, especially when Como midfielder Nico Paz is available for just €9 million ($10.6 million).
The former Real Madrid Castilla standout left the Spanish capital to play under Cesc Fàbregas ahead of the 2024–25 season and has quickly become one of the sport’s most exciting young midfielders. Recent reports indicate Los Blancos already made the decision to trigger the Argentine’s buy-back clause at the end of the season.