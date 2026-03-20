Real Madrid Hoping for the Best As Kylian Mbappe Eyes Vinicius Junior Battle

France manager Didier Deschamps has no interest in resting star forward Kylian Mbappé after his return from a knee injury—and that could be perfect news for the 27-year-old as reports in Spain suggest he’s desperate to face teammate Vinicius Junior when Les Bleus take on Brazil on March 26.

Mbappé missed five games while he nursed a knee problem that had previously sidelined him twice this season, making his return off the bench in Real Madrid’s recent 2–1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.

In his bid to avoid a surgery that would rule him out of this summer’s World Cup, it has been suggested that Mbappé simply “needs to stop” and give his knee time to heal. Many hoped this low-stakes international break, in which France will travel to South America for friendlies against Brazil and Colombia, would be a good opportunity for that rest.

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“He was available against City, he came on for 25 minutes, and he has an important match against Atlético this weekend where he’s expected to play,” Deschamps reflected on Mbappé’s call-up to the latest France squad. “I’ve been in regular contact with him.

“There was no obligation for him to be here. I heard that he was expected to be there for marketing purposes ... he certainly has a significant impact, but he wanted to be with us as a player. I’ll have time to see how to manage two matches in three days and the jet lag. I’m going to give playing time to as many players as possible in these two matches. Will Kylian be involved? It’s likely.”

Mbappé’s Involvement Brings Agonizing Wait for Real Madrid

Didier Deschamps (left) is prepared to call on Mbappé once again. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

The specifics of Mbappé’s knee issue are not clear, but the belief is that he may simply have overexerted himself, particularly towards the end of 2025 as he chased Real Madrid’s record for the most goals in a single calendar year.

His recent spell on the sidelines begrudgingly forced Mbappé to rest, but he appears destined to throw himself back in at the deep end immediately now he is healthy. The fact there is a Madrid derby against Atlético to look forward to means Mbappé will want to play every minute possible once again and the significance of the fixture will likely see his wish granted.

An international window with no jeopardy for France seemed like the ideal chance to rest, but evidently that will not be the case. MARCA note Mbappé is particularly keen to take to the field against teammate Vinicius Junior when France face Brazil on March 26.

He may well be released from the group for the following friendly against Colombia three days later, with Deschamps trying to spread opportunities around the squad, but that is still an extra game for Madrid fans to watch through their fingers as they pray for Mbappé’s safe return.

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