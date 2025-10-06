Report: Real Madrid Join Liverpool, Barcelona in Race for Premier League Star
Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi, but the Spanish giants face heavy competition from Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich for the defender.
Liverpool are the frontrunners in a race with Barcelona and Bayern Munich for Guéhi’s signature, but Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg claims Real Madrid are also circling around the 25-year-old.
Guéhi, who is in the final 12 months of his contract with Crystal Palace, saw his move to Merseyside fall apart on deadline day last month. The center back had reportedly agreed to personal terms with Liverpool, but the deal collapsed once the Eagles could not find an adequate replacement.
The England international remains one of the most sought after players in the transfer market. Although it remains rather unlikely that he will leave the Eagles in January, his future as a free agent in June could see him join one of the biggest clubs in Europe.
It is no secret Los Blancos have Ibrahima Konaté atop their wish list, but now that William Saliba inked a contract extension with Arsenal, the 15-time European champions are scouring for another option, which appears to be Guéhi.
Real Madrid in Need of Defensive Reinforcements
Although Real Madrid signed Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras this past summer, they are still in the market for at least one defensive reinforcement come 2026.
Both Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba are in the final 12 months of their respective contracts and the club has made no move to offer an extension to either player. Should the two veterans bid farewell to the Spanish capital next summer, Real Madrid will be left with just three first-team center backs.
With Éder Militão’s history of injuries and Raúl Asencio’s inconsistent performances, Real Madrid could want to sign a solid, strong center back to join their ranks for the 2026–27 season.
Guéhi fits the profile, but Xabi Alonso’s side will have a fight on its hands to convince the Englishman to make the move to the Spanish capital when he was just hours away from joining Liverpool in September.