‘Reckless’—Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe Handed Gut Punch After Controversial Penalty Ruling

The Spanish refereeing governing body ruled that Real Madrid perhaps should have been given a last-minute penalty for a foul on Kylian Mbappé right at the end of a 1–1 draw with Girona. However, the same officials argued that VAR was still right to not intervene.

With the game locked at 1–1 after 88 frustrating minutes, Mbappé speared into Girona’s penalty area. Having already evaded Álex Moreno, Madrid’s No. 10 chopped past Vitor Reis only to be met with the center back’s outstretched elbow.

Spain’s Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) member Marta Frías told Tiempo de Revisión that it was a “reckless” action which “is subject to being penalized as a penalty.”

“The action can be deemed reckless because the defender used an arm that ended up striking the attacker’s face during the play,” it was argued. “The defending player, with his arm extended backward to gain space after the forward cut inside, recklessly strikes the forward in the face, creating an obstacle for the attacker who loses the opportunity to continue with the ball at his disposal.”

However, on-pitch official Alberola Rojas waved play on and VAR Daniel Trujillo Suárez did not intervene. Madrid were condemned to a 1–1 draw which ultimately leaves them nine points adrift of Barcelona at La Liga’s summit.

Why the Referee Did Not Give Real Madrid a Penalty

Kylian Mbappé (right) could not get his case across. | Burak Akbulut/Anadolu/Getty Images

As Frías outlined: “There is contact with the forward’s face and, almost simultaneously, contact with the attacker’s supporting leg. All of this results from the momentum and inertia of the play. As a result of this challenge, the attacking player falls to the ground.” However, no decision from Rojas was forthcoming.

“The referee, correctly positioned and with a direct view of the play, decides to let play continue,” Frías continued. “This is a situation where different interpretations are possible. The referee may interpret the contacts observed as resulting from the players’ own collisions and the natural movement following the cutback.

“He does not perceive a clearly negligent gesture or the use of the arm with sufficient force to warrant a punishable foul. The referee makes a decision based on his judgment in the heat of the moment, considering that there are no conclusive elements to penalize the action and opting to let play continue.”

Why VAR Was Right to Not Intervene

Mbappé is not expected to miss the Bayern second leg despite the gruesome-looking injury. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

While the CTA judged that Rojas could have given a penalty, the VAR was deemed to be within its right to stand by as the incident did not meet the threshold of a “clear and obvious error.”

“As this is a clearly interpretive action in which no clear and obvious error is apparent in the decision made by the on-field referee, the VAR acted correctly by not intervening,” it was ruled. “According to VAR protocol, a review is only warranted when there is indisputable evidence that allows for the correction of a clearly erroneous decision.”

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