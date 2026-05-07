Real Madrid Open Disciplinary Case After Valverde, Tchouameni Rift Causes Traumatic Brain Injury

Real Madrid announced that the club have opened disciplinary proceedings against both Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde, after a fight at the club’s training grounds left the Uruguay international hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury.

The pair headlined an incident during Wednesday’s training session, and the situation only worsened a day later, leading to a physical altercation. Real Madrid released a statement on Thursday night revealing that they are investigating the situation.

“Real Madrid announces that, following the incidents that occurred this morning during the first-team’s training session, have decided to open disciplinary files on our players Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni,” the statement said.

“The club will provide updates on the resolutions of both proceedings once the corresponding internal procedures have been completed.”

Federico Valverde Brain Injury, Recovery Timeline

Fede Valverde could miss El Clásico this weekend. | Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

News that Valverde needed to be hospitalized following the altercation with the Frenchman soon went viral. Although there’s nothing confirmed yet, multiple reports indicate that Valverde hit his head on a table while the dust-up with Tchouaméni was taking place.

Shortly after Real Madrid announced they were taking disciplinary action, Los Blancos released another statement sharing an update on Valverde’s health.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Fede Valverde by the Real Madrid medical staff, he has been diagnosed with a cranioencephalic trauma,” the statement said.

“Valverde is at home in good condition and will need to rest for 10 to 14 days, as indicated by medical protocols for this diagnosis.”

Given the timeline for his recovery, Valverde will miss El Clásico against Barcelona at the weekend, where Real Madrid must defeat their bitter rivals, or else they’ll have to watch as the Catalans celebrate the La Liga title right in front of them, condemning Los Blancos to a trophy-less season.

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