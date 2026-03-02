Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Getafe: Los Blancos Implode Without Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid got nothing going on Monday night, falling 1–0 to Getafe in front of a loudly disapproving Bernabéu crowd.

The Spanish giants came into the fixture needing three points to keep the pressure on Barcelona atop the La Liga standings. Yet Álvaro Arbeloa’s men played with little intensity and found themselves trailing by a goal after a brilliant strike from Martín Satriano in the 39th minute.

Real Madrid put in a better effort in the second half, but they ultimately mustered up no answers and failed to salvage a result. Things went from bad to worse when tensions flared in the final stages, prompting a flurry of bookings from the referee, including a red card shown to Franco Mastantuono.

The poor defeat now puts the 15-time European champions four points behind their bitter rivals just two weeks after they took the lead in the title race.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Álvaro Arbeloa failed another test on the touchline at Real Madrid. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

It was the same old story for Real Madrid on Monday night. For the umpteenth time this season, the team looked timid and complacent with the ball, lacking any intention or creativity in the final third. Sure, the hosts had silky passing sequences and dominated possession, but they did so predominantly 30 yards out from goal.

Getafe were more than happy to sit back in their low block and allow the 15-time European champions to pass the ball sideways. When Vinicius Junior came to life down the left flank, the visitors simply devoted their resources to stopping the Brazilian—and therefore stopping Real Madrid’s attack, which once again relied on the No. 7 to create a moment of magic to break open the game.

Even Trent Alexander-Arnold’s services were rendered virtually useless due to the lack of forward runs from players in white. At one point, the England international arrowed a ball up top to no one, because not a single one of his teammates took the initiative to try and get in behind the defense.

Whistles reigned down at the Bernabéu, the new norm for a team lacking identity and consistency. Without Kylian Mbappé to bail them out, Real Madrid are simply woeful against a low block, and perhaps the only long-term solution lies in the transfer market this summer.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Getafe (4-3-3)

Federico Valverde was among the night’s disappointments. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.5: Could do nothing to stop the game’s only goal. Forced to stand and watch his team look clueless in the final third.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—6.2: Vulnerable defensively. Caught out on multiple occasions in transition with no option but to foul. Also cheaply gave the ball away in key moments. Hooked after 55 minutes.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—7.2: Lucky VAR didn’t take issue with his knee catching Diego Rico in the head. Could have changed the game with a free header in the 75th minute, but couldn’t even register the golden opportunity on target.

CB: David Alaba—6.8: Certainly past his prime, but turned back the clock for a solid, all-around performance. Positioned himself well and made timely interventions as he works his way back to full match fitness.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—7.1: Another night where he was near-flawless in defense. Yet he once again lacked any link-up play with Vinicius Jr and posed virtually no threat going forward.

CM: Arda Güler—7.6: Did what he could to try and bring some creativity to the pitch, but was missing the end product. Too easily bulled off the ball at times.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—7.0: Lost out on the header that led to Getafe’s opening goal, overshadowing his other crucial efforts in defense. Had an uncharacteristically poor passing night.

CM: Thiago Pitarch—6.4: Did well under pressure. Impressed with his work rate, but ultimately failed to have much of an impact on the game. Still deserved the applause he received upon his substitution.

RW: Federico Valverde—6.8: Had free license to roam anywhere he could create something, except he created very little until the latter stages.

ST: Gonzalo García—6.9: Spent most of his time running with little purpose and failed to get on the end of a few tantalizing balls from Alexander-Arnold.

LW: Vinicius Junior—7.2: Lively despite being relentlessly fouled by Getafe. Still, provided no answer to the visitors’ low block. Saw his scoring streak snapped with a whimper.

SUB: Rodrygo (55’ for Pitarch)—6.8: Infused a much-needed spark into the attack at first, but failed to bury the clear-cut chance he had in the 80th minute.

SUB: Dean Huijsen (55’ for Alaba)—6.7: His return marked a great sign for Real Madrid until he picked up a needless yellow card that suspends him for Friday’s trip to Celta Vigo.

SUB: Dani Carvajal (55’ for Alexander-Arnold)—6.5: Served his purpose to shore-up Arbeloa’s backline.

SUB: Franco Mastantuono (69’ for Güler)—5.1: Delivered inviting balls on a platter for his teammates, who let him down in the end. Then it was his turn to let down the team when he was sent off for dissent.

SUB: Brahim Díaz (87’ for Tchouaméni)—N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Ferland Mendy, Fran García, César Palacios, Jorge Cestero, Manuel Ángel.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t even last the full hour. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Another quiet performance from Gonzalo García could force Arbeloa to favor Rodrygo in his place moving forward. The winger is much more creative than the No. 9 and has better chemistry with Vinicius Jr.

could force Arbeloa to favor Rodrygo in his place moving forward. The winger is much more creative than the No. 9 and has better chemistry with Vinicius Jr. Trent Alexander-Arnold has still not fully won the job on the right flank. The England international mightily struggled inside his own half and Arbeloa swiftly replaced him with Dani Carvajal after 55 minutes, adding another chapter to his forgetful debut season.

has still not fully won the job on the right flank. The England international mightily struggled inside his own half and Arbeloa swiftly replaced him with after 55 minutes, adding another chapter to his forgetful debut season. Franco Mastantuono had a rare opportunity to impress his new manager and instead, he got himself needlessly sent off. The teenager is now likely looking at more time back on the bench after losing his cool at such a pivotal moment.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Lifeless Defeat

Arda Güler failed to leave his mark on the game. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid enjoyed 77% possession and yet ended the night without a goal. The hosts seemingly had no idea what to do with the ball when they had it.

and yet ended the night without a goal. The hosts seemingly had no idea what to do with the ball when they had it. Arbeloa’s men created five big chances and did not bury a single one. The Spanish giants continue to squander chance after chance.

and did not bury a single one. The Spanish giants continue to squander chance after chance. Getafe had a 0.49 xG and just three shots on target, yet it was enough to collect three points, a worrying tale for Los Blancos with the Champions League round of 16 swiftly approaching.

Statistic Real Madrid Getafe Possession 77% 23% Expected Goals (xG) 1.57 0.49 Total Shots 18 9 Shots on Target 7 3 Big Chances 5 0 Pass Accuracy 90% 64% Fouls 11 17 Corners 10 2

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC