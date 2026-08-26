Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Mbappe Reaches Epic Milestone in Bernabeu Return

Real Madrid gave the Bernabéu plenty to cheer about on Wednesday, securing a dominant 4–1 win over Real Sociedad to make it two wins in two matches under José Mourinho.

It was another slow start for the 15-time European champions, but Kylian Mbappé eventually took over. The Frenchman opened the scoring in the 40th minute, sending defenders the wrong way with a silky move to fire home a left-footed strike.

Real Sociedad found an equalizer just four minutes later through Luka Sučić, but that was all the visitors could muster before an onslaught came in the second half. Mbappé and Jude Bellingham combined with a lovely one-two to restore Los Blancos’ lead at the hour-mark before Vinícius Júnior finished off an incredible play from Bellingham to make it 3–1 in the 68th minute.

The Brazilian then turned playmaker, setting up Mbappé’s hat trick to completly put the game out of reach for the visitors in the 80th minute. Brahim Díaz thought he bagged a fifth in the dying stages, but the offside flag wiped away the goal.

Real Madrid now get a few days rest before they are back in La Liga action against Málaga on Sunday.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Kylian Mbappé now has 101 goal contributions for Real Madrid. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Mbappé was held quiet in Real Madrid’s opener against Espanyol. It was a wildly frustrating night for the Frenchman, who took 10 shots and failed to convert a single one. It looked to be the same story unfolding on Wednesday, but all it took was one moment of magic for the forward to have his way.

Just five minutes after whistles rained down from the packed Bernabéu crowd, Mbappé gave the sea of white shirts plenty to cheer about when he bagged the game’s opening goal. The 27-year-old had his second by the hour-mark and his third once the clock hit 80.

Mbappé has now reached—and surpassed—the century mark for goal contributions at Real Madrid. Since making the move from Paris Saint-Germain ahead of the 2024–25 season, the prolific goalscorer has tallied 101 G/A for the Spanish giants.

No major trophy has accompanied his sensational numbers, but that second half from Mourinho’s men just might have fans starting to believe in Los Blancos’ chances of getting back to the mountaintop.

Real Madrid Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-2-1)

Jude Bellingham was on it. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Thibaut Courtois—6.8: Bailed out his team with a few brilliant saves to keep the game level in the first half. Will be happy less intervention was needed in the second.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—6.9: Left the right flank uncovered in transition, jogging back to help out on Real Sociedad’s equalizer. Had bright moments pushing forward, but lacked the end product.

CB: Ibrahima Konaté—7.3: At the scene of the crime. Initially beat by Job Ochieng and then overcommitted inside his own box to cap off a shocking sequence that ended with Real Sociedad getting on the scoresheet.

CB: Dean Huijsen—7.8: Tried his luck from distance in the first half and was promptly yelled at by Bellingham. Would have liked to have done better on Sučić’s goal, but recovered well.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—6.7: An early yellow card set the tone for his night. Rushed forward to fill in as a third center back, leaving acres of space on the left for Sučić to fill en route to his goal. Promptly pulled at halftime.

DM: Bernardo Silva—7.9: Earned the applause from the Bernabéu for his defensive grit. Made more tackles (4) than his two center backs combined (3). Redemptive performance after a lackluster debut.

DM: Federico Valverde—8.2: Made a sensational run to set up Mbappé’s opening goal, even completing his assist as he went to ground. Involved in the second as well. Much more forward-thinking.

RW: Arda Güler—8.2: Nearly just as influential as he was at the weekend. Completed a flurry of mouthwatering passes, including a through ball Mbappé should have buried after the restart, and created five chances, the most in the game.

AM: Jude Bellingham—8.9: So electric on the counter attack that Real Sociedad fouled him relentlessly. Had the last laugh by assisting Mbappé’s second and was simply magnificent to set up Vinícius Jr. Truly looks back to his old self.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—8.6: Failed to convert a glorious opportunity in the first half, a goal he typically scores. Soon made the Bernabéu forget by burying a tap-in to open his account and impressed even further with a sublime pass to set up Mbappé’s hat trick.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—9.8: In the mood early and was rewarded with his first goal of the season. Muffed other chances that could have given Real Madrid a healthy lead by halftime, but made up for it with another goal after the restart. Completed his hat trick to notch 101 goal contributions in a white shirt.

SUB: Marc Cucurella (46’ for Carreras)—6.8: Instantly made Real Madrid better once he came on. Had bright moments of chemistry with Vinícius Jr.

SUB: Brahim Díaz (78’ for Güler)—6.6: Had a goal denied by the offside flag.

SUB: Eduardo Camavinga (78’ for Bellingham)—6.6: Bossed the midfiled in his short cameo.

SUB: Yan Diomande (84’ for Vinícius Jr)—N/A

SUB: Carlos Espí (86’ for Silva)—N/A

Subs not used: Andriy Lunin (GK), Sergio Mestre (GK), Antonio Rüdiger, Mario Rivas, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jorge Cestero, Alexis Ciria.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Vinícius Júnior opened his account on Wednesday. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Unlike his disappointing outing against Espanyol, Vinícius Júnior played like he’s worth every penny of his six-year contract extension. It was a first half to forget, but by the time the final whistle sounded, the Brazilian had a goal and an assist to his name. Even more noteworthy is his assit was to Mbappé, a rare occurrence over the last two seasons. Perhaps this is the turning of a new leaf between the two forwards.

played like he’s worth every penny of his six-year contract extension. It was a first half to forget, but by the time the final whistle sounded, the Brazilian had a goal and an assist to his name. Even more noteworthy is his assit was to Mbappé, a rare occurrence over the last two seasons. Perhaps this is the turning of a new leaf between the two forwards. Marc Cucurella came on at halftime and completely changed the game for Real Madrid. The Spain international had his fingerprints all over the team’s build-up play in the second half, drawing defenders away from Vinícius Jr. to create some much-needed space down the left flank. It goes without saying that Álvaro Carreras ’s days in the XI are over.

came on at halftime and completely changed the game for Real Madrid. The Spain international had his fingerprints all over the team’s build-up play in the second half, drawing defenders away from Vinícius Jr. to create some much-needed space down the left flank. It goes without saying that ’s days in the XI are over. Federico Valverde came under fire for his performance in the team’s opener at the weekend, but he completely redeemed himself on Wednesday. The midfielder was finally pushing forward, making dangerous runs and picking out inviting passes to link up with the attack. Real Madrid need more of his playmaking to survive another season without a true Toni Kroos replacement.

The Numbers That Explain Real Madrid’s Electrifying Win

It was rare last season for Real Madrid to outperform their xG, but they did so in just Mourinho’s second game on the touchline. The hosts recorded a 3.14 xG and scored four goals—and frankly, should have scored more.

and scored four goals—and frankly, should have scored more. In contrast, Real Sociedad only had an xG of 0.57 . Their lone goal came from a defensive breakdown from Real Madrid, something Mourinho will no doubt dissect in the coming days. Otherwise, the defense prevented the visitors from creating a single big chance.

. Their lone goal came from a defensive breakdown from Real Madrid, something Mourinho will no doubt dissect in the coming days. Otherwise, the defense prevented the visitors from creating a single big chance. Los Blancos only had 51% posession, and scored four. The game was much more open and the team looked miles better than they did last time out when they dominated possession.

Statistic Real Madrid Real Sociedad Posession 51% 49% Expected Goals (xG) 3.14 0.57 Total Shots 20 10 Shots on Target 11 3 Big Chances 5 0 Pass Accuracy 91% 90% Fouls 10 8 Corners 4 7