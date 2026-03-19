Real Madrid’s Route to 2025–26 Champions League Final: Two Clasicos, One Bogey Team

Real Madrid have spent so many decades preaching their own illustrious mythos that it is now accepted fact.

The 15-time European champions pulled off another upset to reach the quarterfinals, vanquishing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City (again) with a comprehensive 5–1 aggregate thumping. Halfway through the tie, Thierry Henry captured the magic stitched into the very fabric of the club.

“I don’t know what that shirt has,” the bald former Barcelona forward gawped. “I don’t know what they put in that shirt, honestly. Obviously this is a joke because I don’t want to wear that shirt. But maybe if I wear it, it could help me get my hair back.”

Similar miracles appear to be required if Madrid are to navigate arguably the most daunting route to the final of any team left in the competition. But then again, that’s just what Real do.

Real Madrid’s Champions League Quarterfinal Opponents

Harry Kane (left) and Bayern Munich await Real Madrid. | Wart Brinkerhof/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Next up for Real Madrid are Bayern Munich. Before Manchester City elbowed their way into the continental elite and set about constantly finding themselves paired with the Spanish giants, it was their German counterparts who served as Madrid’s most common European rivals.

The most successful clubs in Spain and Germany have faced off in the knockout stages of Europe’s premier competition in no fewer than 13 separate seasons. A rivalry gilded in gold earned the tag of the “European Clásico” such was the familiarity, enmity and quality of this fixture.

“They are one of the most in-form teams in Europe for how they are playing football, the level they are showing both in the league and the Champions League,” Madrid’s Álvaro Arbeloa fretted ahead of the latest edition. “It will be as difficult as this tie, knowing we have the return match in Munich.”

Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Semifinal Opponents

PSG annihilated Chelsea. | Eddie Keogh/UEFA/Getty Images

Real Madrid will either be up against the reigning champions of France or England in the semifinals.

Much like last season, Paris Saint-Germain are threatening to kick into top gear in the spring. Luis Enrique’s Champions League winners have found their footing after muddling through much of the campaign, dogged by injuries which were the obvious consequence of a summer stuffed with Club World Cup fixtures. One of those matches saw PSG eviscerate Madrid 4–0.

Madrid also lost their most recent meeting with Liverpool, although by a more generous 1–0 margin back in November’s league phase. The Reds have gone through a rocky spell of their own this season but have struck upon a new vein of confidence following a convincing round-of-16 win over Galatasaray.

Potential Opponent Head-to-Head Record With Real Madrid Paris Saint-Germain P13 W5 D3 L5 Liverpool P13 W5 D1 L7

Real Madrid’s Potential Champions League Final Opponents

Robert Lewandowski (middle) had another memorable European night. | Xavi Bonilla/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Real Madrid’s list of potential showpiece opponents is a roll call of familiar foes. Arbeloa’s side could contest a first-ever Champions League final Clásico against Barcelona or come up against Atlético Madrid for the third time at this stage of the competition.

Real famously won both of the previous Madrid derbies on Europe’s grandest stage (2014 and 2016) but have, incredibly, never beaten Arsenal in a competitive setting.

The Gunners have come through four encounters with the continent’s most successful club entirely unscathed. They are yet to even trail in this fixture. Sporting CP don’t boast quite the same impressive record but if they can fight their way to a Champions League final for the first time in club history, that would already represent an almighty success.

Potential Opponents Head-to-Head Record With Real Madrid Barcelona P263 W105 D52 L106 Atlético Madrid P242 W61 D63 L118 Sporting CP P6 W1 D1 L4 Arsenal P4 W3 D1 L0

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