Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta: Champions League
In desperate need of three points in the Champions League, Real Madrid faces Atalanta just four months after the two sides met in the UEFA Super Cup.
Normally, Real Madrid would have the edge coming into a match against Atalanta, a team it comfortably defeated 2–0 in the UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 14. Yet Los Blancos have struggled in the Champions League this season, tallying just six points through their first five matches. The Serie A leaders, meanwhile, come into the match on a 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have conceded just one goal in the Champions League.
Sitting in 24th place in the league phase standings, Real Madrid will be ecstatic to welcome back Vinícius Júnior for its trip to Italy. The Brazilian recovered quicker than expected from his thigh injury and will play his first game in over two weeks. Rodrygo is also available after missing out on this weekend's La Liga clash with Girona due to a muscle injury. Jude Bellingham is fit and ready to play as well despite being forced to come off the pitch at the weekend.
Despite the triple injury boost, though, Real Madrid is still without Eduardo Camavinga, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão. Ferland Mendy also joined the long list of injured players after suffering a thigh injury against Girona.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Atalanta on Dec. 10.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Atalanta (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois will hope to produce another clean sheet against Atalanta.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard is growing into his role as Carvajal recovers from an ACL injury.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Despite Raúl Asencio impressing alongside Rüdiger, the Frenchman delivered a masterclass against Girona.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger will have the tough task of keeping Ademola Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere off the scoresheet.
LB: Fran García—The 25-year-old is back on the left flank with Mendy out injured.
DM: Fede Valverde—Valverde scored the winner in the UEFA Super Cup and will be hungry for his first Champions League goal of the season.
DM: Luka Modrić—The Croatian delivered a sensational assist to set up Mbappé's goal at the weekend. Modrić's creativity is second to none on the team.
RW: Arda Güler—The teenager finally bagged his first goal of the season at the weekend and is in for his second consecutive start should Rodrygo only feature off the bench.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham has scored in five consecutive La Liga matches and continues to be Real Madrid's best midfielder.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian is back after missing four matches due to injury. Vinícius Júnior comes into the fixture with four Champions League goals in as many appearances.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé is up to 11 goals on the season and will look to find the back of the net for the fourth time in six matches.