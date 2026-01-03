Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis: Who Steps Up in Mbappe’s Absence?
Real Madrid are back in action to kick off 2026 when they host Real Betis on Sunday afternoon, obligated to collect all three points to keep up the pace in the La Liga title race.
Xabi Alonso’s side ended 2025 winning three in a row across all competitions to snap out of a dreadful run of results that threatened to cost the Spanish boss his job. There’s still time for Real Madrid to return to form and challenge Barcelona for the title, but they can ill afford to continue dropping points.
If the pressure on Los Blancos wasn’t already intense, they’ll have to take on Real Betis without the game-changing presence of leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappé. The Frenchman has been nothing short of sensational this term, but a nagging knee injury will sideline him for at least three weeks.
To make matters worse, Dean Huijsen also missed the final training session before the Betis clash. If Huijsen can’t feature on Sunday, he’ll join Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militao, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Brahim Díaz as notable players Alonso won’t be able to call upon.
Regardless of the absences, dropping points to start the year won’t be tolerated. Los Blancos still have enough quality to overcome Manuel Pellegrini’s side, but Alonso will have to push all the right buttons or his job could once again come under scrutiny.
Here’s how Real Madrid could lineup vs. Real Betis.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis (4-2-3-1)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Were it not for the Belgian’s consistency and countless stellar saves during the first half of the season, Real Madrid’s negative run could’ve been much worse.
RB: Federico Valverde—For a second season in a row, Valverde has been forced to operate as a makeshift right back due to countless injuries. Still, it must be said he’s looked better at right back than he has when he’s been deployed in midfield.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The veteran German will need every ounce of his experience and quality to contain the dangerous “Cucho” Hernández.
CB: Raúl Asencio—With Huijsen doubtful for the contest, Alonso might opt to be cautious with the Spanish Super Cup just around the corner. Asencio will partner Rüdiger in the heart of defense.
LB: Álvaro Carreras—The former Benfica man has been a steady presence for Los Blancos on the left flank, quietly putting together a very solid debut season in the Spanish capital.
DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—It’s not been necessarily flashy, but Tchouaméni has been a consistent performer all term, helping fill gaps left vacant by injuries and operating as an anchor to free Alonso’s most creative midfielders.
DM: Arda Güler—Güler has been given plenty of opportunities to impress but his level dropped significantly towards the end of 2025. Alonso insists on deploying the 20-year-old closer to the base of midfield despite him being a natural attacking midfielder.
RW: Rodrygo—All of a sudden the Brazilian has found a little bit of a groove, collecting three goal involvements in December after failing to register a single one since the start of the term donning the white shirt.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham racked up three goal contributions in his final four appearances of 2025. The England international remains one of Alonso’s biggest difference-makers and the engine of Real Madrid’s attack.
LW: Vinicius Junior—If there’s one player that must step up in Mbappé’s absence, it’s Vinicius Jr. The Brazilian followed up a Ballon d’Or worthy 2024 with an inglorious 2025. The hope is 2026 looks more similar to the former.
ST: Gonzalo García—The academy graduate will earn just his second league start of the term replacing the injured Mbappé. It’s been hard for the 21-year-old to get regular minutes after his brilliant summer showing in the Club World Cup.