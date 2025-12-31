The Real Madrid Games Kylian Mbappe Could Miss After Injury Setback
The injury curse has struck Real Madrid one final time in 2025 following a setback for talismanic striker Kylian Mbappé.
Ahead of a crunch period in the new year in which Madrid will compete for silverware and under-fire manager Xabi Alonso will fight to retain his post, the absence of their prolific Frenchman is the worst news imaginable.
Mbappé has been in sensational form for Los Blancos this season and arguably kept Alonso in the dugout with his stream of decisive goals. Without the 27-year-old, Madrid would have been in deep, deep trouble this term.
They will now have to learn to cope without Mbappé, who is set for a spell on the sidelines.
When Will Mbappé Return From Injury?
Mbappé’s setback was unearthed on New Year’s Eve, revealing the forward is battling a nagging knee injury. Following an MRI scan, damage to his ligament was shown, ruling him out of action for a minimum of three weeks.
Mbappé was playing through pain in recent matches and has now resigned himself to a stint in the treatment room. Madrid will seriously suffer without their chief goalscorer, but they will be keen to avoid further aggravating the issue.
A three-week recovery timeline means Mbappé should return before the end of January—a month in which Madrid play a minimum of seven matches—but he will be absent for some crucial clashes across four different competitions.
Which Real Madrid Games Will Mbappé Miss?
Alonso is once again cursing his rotten injury luck with Mbappé set to miss a critical run of fixtures for the Spanish coach and club. If his absence is just three weeks, the France international should make his comeback against Villarreal (A) in La Liga on Jan. 25.
However, he will miss at least five games and potentially six, starting with the league clash with Real Betis (H) on Jan. 4. More importantly, however, Mbappé will sit out the Spanish Super Cup, which is a crucial tournament for Alonso. They play their semifinal in Saudi Arabia against Atlético Madrid on Jan. 8, facing either Athletic Club or Barcelona in the final three days later should they progress.
Once they return from the Middle East, they will be tasked with winning their Copa del Rey round of 16 battle with an opponent that currently remains unknown. The draw takes place on Jan. 7.
Levante (H) are next up in La Liga as Madrid look to close the gap to table toppers Barça, after which Mbappé will likely miss a reunion with former club Monaco (H) in the penultimate round of Champions League league phase fixtures.
The Real Madrid Matches Mbappé Could Miss
Date
Opponent
Competition
Jan. 4
Real Betis (H)
La Liga
Jan. 8
Atlético Madrid (N)
Spanish Super Cup Semifinal
Jan. 11*
Barcelona or Athletic Club (N)
Spanish Super Cup Final
Jan. 13–15
TBC
Copa del Rey Round of 16
Jan. 17
Levante (H)
La Liga
Jan. 20
Monaco (H)
Champions League
*Dependent on Real Madrid’s progression in the Supercopa de España.