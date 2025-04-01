Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad
Real Madrid play their second game in four days since returning to action from the March international break when they take on Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinals.
Los Blancos hold a one goal lead on aggregate coming into the second leg thanks to Endrick. They're favored to advance to the final where they would await one of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti faces a tough test as he continues to navigate injuries and accumulating minutes heading into the final stretch of the season. Real Madrid trail Barcelona by three points in the La Liga title race and face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Ancelotti could rotate in key areas, but they should still have enough available to get past Real Sociedad.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Real Sociedad on Tuesday.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)
GK: Andriy Lunin—The Ukrainian keeps his place after starting against Leganes. He'll hope for a better performance after conceding two goals.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—Vázquez starts on the right flank.
CB: Raúl Asencio—Asencio has been an important piece of Real Madrid's season amid injuries in defense.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Rüdiger keeps his place, but could be an early substitute as Carlo Ancelotti looks to manage his minutes ahead of the Champions League.
LB: Fran García—Garcia completes the defense as Ferland Mendy recovers from injury.
DM: Aurelien Tchouameni—Tchouameni comes into the starting XI after appearing off the bench against Leganes.
DM: Fede Valverde—Valverde comes in for Luka Modric in the starting lineup.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo returns to the starting lineup after coming off the bench last time out.
AM: Jude Bellingham—Real Madrid's best playmaker starts in the heart of attack.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Brazilian superstar returns to the starting lineup attacking off the left.
ST: Endrick—Endrick scored the lone goal of the first leg.