Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla: La Liga
Real Madrid's spectacular 2024 ends with a La Liga match against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Real Madrid are coming off a 3–0 victory over Liga MX's C.F. Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final. The trophy was Los Blancos' fifth of the year, joining their La Liga, Champions League, Spanish Super Cup and UEFA Super Cup titles in their overflowing trophy cabinet. There is still one more match before the holiday break, though, and it comes against Sevilla.
Despite an injury crisis, Carlo Ancelotti's side kept the pressure on Barcelona and Atlético Madrid atop the La Liga standings over the last two months. With the two Spanish giants set to clash this weekend, Real Madrid can possibly make up ground on at least one of the teams as long as they collect three points at home.
Ancelotti will be without the injured David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Éder Militão on Sunday, as well as Vinícius Júnior, who is serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation. Ferland Mendy returned to training ahead of the fixture, but remains a doubt.
Here's what Real Madrid's XI could look like against Sevilla on Dec. 22.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla (4-4-2)
GK: Thibaut Courtois—Coming off a clean sheet in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, Courtois will look to make it two in a row to close out 2024.
RB: Lucas Vázquez—The Spaniard has the challenge of locking down Dodi Lukebakio, who comes into the fixture with seven La Liga goals this season.
CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The Frenchman has Ancelotti's trust in the backline over Real Madrid Castilla standout Raúl Asencio.
CB: Antonio Rüdiger—The 31-year-old is a steadying force in Los Blancos' makeshift backline.
LB: Fran García—Expect García to get the nod over Mendy, who only just returned to training from a muscular injury.
RM: Arda Güler—The Turkish teenager could be in for his third consecutive La Liga start after he bagged a goal and two assists in his last two domestic appearances. If he only features off the bench, expect Ancelotti to start Brahim Díaz up top instead.
CM: Fede Valverde—Valverde has started the first 25 matches for Real Madrid this season and will close out the year in the middle of the park.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga—The Frenchman provides an irreplaceable defensive presence in the midfield for Real Madrid.
LM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham was kept off the scoresheet against C.F. Pachuca for the first time in five matches. The England international is up to seven goals and six assists this season.
ST: Rodrygo—The Brazilian has found the back of the net in his last two appearances after several injuries kept him off the pitch for the better half of the last two months.
ST: Kylian Mbappé—Mbappé's poor start in a white shirt is slowly becoming a distant memory. The 26-year-old scored the winner in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.