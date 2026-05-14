Real Madrid President Fuels Erling Haaland Links—But How Realistic Is the Blockbuster Transfer?

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez kept tight-lipped on the possibility of Manchester City star Erling Haaland making the move to the Spanish capital, but not before he reminded the world: “When there is a good one, I go for him.”

Just 24 hours after holding a bizarre emergency press conference to announce a fresh wave of elections at Real Madrid, Pérez spoke out again, this time in an interview with LaSexta, covering a wide range of topics, including his plans for the summer transfer window.

It’s no secret Los Blancos need reinforcements at the Bernabéu after failing to win a major trophy in back-to-back seasons. A deep-lying playmaker and a center back remain atop the wish list, but a blockbuster move for Haaland has also been rumored.

When asked about new arrivals this summer, Pérez said, “Well of course. There have always been signings, we have always signed the best. I have signed [Luís] Figo, Kaká, Ronaldo, [David] Beckham ... When there is a good one, I go for him.”

The president was then pressed about Haaland specifically, but he kept his reply short and cryptic. “Haaland? I do not give an opinion on that. It is a job for the sporting management. I do not get involved in the sporting management.”

How Haaland Would Fit at Real Madrid

Erling Haaland (left) would relieve Kylian Mbappé’s No. 9 duties. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

On paper, a team already with Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappé up top does not also need the firepower of Haaland. Yet one thing became drastically clear in 2025–26: Real Madrid are desperate for a natural No. 9.

Mbappé and Vinicius Jr too often share the same spaces on the left flank, leaving a gaping hole in the center of the attack. There is seldom someone making runs into the box or getting in the right positions to get on the end of a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold or a through ball from Jude Bellingham.

Haaland would solve both of those problems, finally giving Los Blancos a punishing, pure-blooded striker who plays his role to perfection. Except that would force either Vinicius Jr or Mbappé to play on the right wing.

Sure, both forwards have sometimes drifted there in matches this season, but they should by no means get the nod on the opposite side of the pitch. Real Madrid, then, would be forced into a decision they have been avoiding since signing Mbappé: only the Frenchman or Vinicius Jr could start.

How Real Madrid Could Afford Haaland

Vinicius Jr has yet to ink a new deal with Real Madrid. | Miguel Lemos/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The tactical issues Haaland’s arrival would create make the transfer rather unlikely, as does his price tag. The Norway international, who is under contract with City until 2034, would require an offer as high as a reported €250 million (£216.4 million, $292.4 million).

Real Madrid are never ones to balk at a high price tag, but recently, they are much more inclined to snatch players once they are free agents. In fact, the club’s most expensive signing under Pérez’s watch was Bellingham for €127 million back in 2023.

Facilitating such a big-money move for Haaland would likely require the Spanish giants cashing in on a massive exit, like Vinicius Jr. The Brazil international, whose deal expires at the end of next season, has yet to ink a contract extension after months of stalled negotiations.

After such a turbluent season at the Bernabéu, in which Vinicius Jr shouldered plenty of the blame, especially for his antics under Xabi Alonso, reports have run rampant speculating his potential transfer, which would no doubt open the door for Haaland’s arrival.

The reality, though, likely keeps Haaland in a sky blue shirt while Vinicius Jr continues carving his legacy at Real Madrid barring a shock decision from either party.

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