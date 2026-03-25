Vinicius Jr Reveals Stance on MLS Transfer, Real Madrid Future

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior insisted he plans to stay at the Bernabéu for a “long time,” shutting down any speculation surrounding a potential transfer.

The 25-year-old, whose contract with Los Blancos expires in June 2027, has been linked with a blockbuster move out of the Spanish capital ever since extension talks stalled over a new deal. Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid reportedly disagreed over the player’s desired $34.6 million (€30 million) salary per season.

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Not helping negotiations was the Brazilian’s fractured relationship with former boss Xabi Alonso. Reports at the time claimed Vinicius Jr would not sign a new contract as long as the Spaniard was in charge.

Now under the reign of Álvaro Arbeloa and back to his best form, the No. 7 made his intentions very clear. “I’m only thinking about Real Madrid and staying there for a long time,” he told the press while on international duty for Brazil.

Vinicius Jr Gives His Take on Blockbuster MLS Transfers

Antoine Griezmann (left) and Vinicius Junior have shared some intense battles over the years. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

All the talk of transfers comes 24 hours after Atlético Madrid icon Antoine Griezmann signed with MLS outfit Orlando City. The 35-year-old will finish out the season in Spain before joining up with the Lions in the summer.

Vinicius Jr was asked about the high profile move and had nothing but positive words for the Frenchman he’s battled against over the years.

“Griezmann is a great player, he’s had a great career in Spain, and with the French national team as well,” Vinicius Jr said. “I really like him, everything he’s done in his career. I think he’ll contribute a lot to the league.”

Griezmann now joins a wealth of Europe’s former stars in the United States, set to play in the same league as Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Son Heung-min and Thomas Müller.

When asked if he would one day follow the same path, Vinicius Jr reiterated his commitment to Real Madrid.

Pressure Mounts on Vinicius Jr As World Cup Looms

Vinicius Jr is hoping to lead Brazil to World Cup glory. | Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Even though the plans are seemingly in place for Vinicius Jr to eventually sign a new deal with Real Madrid, the forward has bigger things to worry about on the pitch at the minute. Not only is he trying to help his club lift a major trophy this season, but he also has the World Cup swiftly approaching.

For all his prowess in a white shirt, Vinicius Jr has struggled to produce for the Brazil national team. The 25-year-old has scored just eight goals in 45 appearances for the Seleção, a haul he will hope to increase exponentially in this summer’s tournament to help Carlo Ancelotti’s men claim glory on soccer’s grandest stage.

“I imagine everyone wants me to be one of the key players [at the World Cup],” Vinicius Jr said. ”I’m ready for all the challenges in my career. I’ve already played in a World Cup and I don’t want to lose again.

“There’s Raphinha, João Pedro. The young players coming up, Endrick, Estêvão. We’re all ready. We can also decide a match with a set piece. That’s how you win a World Cup.”

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