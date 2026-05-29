Real Madrid President Throws Jose Mourinho Arrival Into Doubt With Shock Admission

Florentino Pérez has claimed he is yet to speak with José Mourinho and that he has more than one name under consideration for the position of Real Madrid manager.

Madrid will need to appoint a new manager for the 2026–27 season after Álvaro Arbeloa left his post at the end of the current campaign.

Mourinho, currently the head coach of Benfica, had been expected to take over at the Bernabéu imminently with reports claiming that the 63-year-old has already agreed terms over a deal to return to the club he led from 2010–13.

However, Pérez has now cast doubt on the possibility of a Mourinho second coming.

Pérez Still Considering Other Candidates for Real Madrid Job

Florentino Pérez hired José Mourinho once before back in 2010. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Long touted as the favorite of the incumbent president, Pérez has now insisted he has not had any contact with Mourinho, while claiming he still has “two” names in mind for the manager’s job.

In an interview with Spanish television station RTVE, Pérez was asked directly if he knows who the next Real Madrid manager will be, to which he replied: “I’m thinking about it.”

When pressed on whether he had one name fixed in his mind, he replied coyly: “or two.”

Pérez was then pressed on oddsmakers’ favorite Mourinho, answering: “Well, he’s a great manager of course [but] we’re not about to announce anything. I still haven’t talked to Mourinho.”

Before Mourinho became the overwhelming favorite to succeed Arbeloa, the likes of Jürgen Klopp, Didier Deschamps and Mauricio Pochettino had all been suggested as possible contenders.

Mourinho Deal Gets Green Light

José Mourinho is still the heavy favorite to take over at the Bernabéu. | Valter Gouveia/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Despite Pérez leaving things open publicly, AS reports that Mourinho is still a lock to take over at Madrid should the incumbent president keep his post in the upcoming elections.

They claim that agent Jorge Mendes has now thrashed out an agreement over the financial terms of Mourinho’s move from Benfica—despite his contractual buyout clause having expired.

It is said that the Mourinho deal has been given the “definitive green light” and he will be presented by Pérez shortly after the election on June 7.

Riquleme Makes Bold Manager Claim

Enrique Riquelme is standing to become Real Madrid’s next president. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The election complicates matters regarding the appointment of a new manager.

Pérez called a surprise vote earlier this month, ahead of schedule, and will face a challenge from green energy entrepreneur Enrique Riquelme, with polling of the club’s 100,000-strong members to take place on Sunday, June 7.

No decision can be made before the election is over, while there have been suggestions from Riquelme that he could go in a different direction to Pérez regarding managerial selection should he win the vote.

In one campaign video, the 37-year-old CEO of Cox Energy name-checks Klopp, while he has boldly claimed to have already secured deals for a new manager, as well as two first-team signings.

“We finalized the coaching deal before announcing my candidacy,” Riquelme has said, teasing that his chosen coach “is under contract with a team.”

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