Real Madrid Achieve Remarkable La Liga Feat for First Time in Over a Decade
Real Madrid’s emphatic win against Valencia on Saturday marked their 10th consecutive victory in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu, their longest home league winning streak since 2013.
Xabi Alonso’s side were merciless and rolled against a struggling Valencia side to the tune of a 4–0 win. The victory saw Real Madrid supporters that piled into the Bernabéu leave the stadium satisfied, as has been the case since in every home league game since early April.
You have to go back over 12 years to find a better Real Madrid run of form at home in La Liga. Los Blancos went on a 14-game La Liga home winning streak that ended on Sept. 2013. The run spanned two seasons and started with José Mourinho as manager and was completed by Carlo Ancelotti.
Oddly enough, Real Madrid’s current streak began with the Italian on the touchline. The winning run began with a 1–0 win over Athletic Club on April 20, the first of the four victories Ancelotti oversaw to start the positive run. Since taking over as manager, Alonso has started his tenure with a perfect home record in La Liga, winning six on the bounce.
Ironically, Valencia handed Real Madrid their last home defeat in La Liga when they dispatched Los Blancos 2–1 on April 25 with Ancelotti on the touchline. Eleven days later, Arsenal defeated Real Madrid in the Champions League to mark the last time the 15-time European Champions dropped a game at home.
Full Breakdown of Real Madrid’s 10-Game La Liga Winning Streak
Date
Opponent
Result
April 20, 2025
Athletic Club
1–0
May 4, 2025
Celta Vigo
3–2
May 14, 2025
Mallorca
2–1
May 24, 2025
Real Sociedad
2–0
Aug. 19, 2025
Osasuna
1–0
Aug. 30, 2025
Mallorca
2–1
Sept. 20, 2025
Espanyol
2–0
Oct. 4, 2025
Villarreal
3–1
Oct. 26, 2025
Barcelona
2–1
Nov. 1, 2025
Valencia
4–0
Real Madrid Are Thriving Under Xabi Alonso
It’s been a near perfect start to Xabi Alonso’s debut season on Real Madrid’s touchline, with Los Blancos emerging victorious from 13 out of 14 games across all competitions this term.
Following a semifinals run in the 2025 Club World Cup, Real Madrid have looked like one of the best teams in Europe this early season.
Alonso’s side sit comfortably at the summit of the La Liga standings and are also one of the five teams with a perfect record through three games in the Champions League league phase.
The only blemish on Real Madrid’s season so far is a 5–2 defeat away against city rivals Atlético Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the term. However, Los Blancos have rebounded admirably, winning their next six games by an aggregate score of 16–2.
After struggling in 2024–25 and relinquishing both their La Liga and Champions League crowns, Alonso has Real Madrid firing on all cylinders again, looking like a side destined to compete for every piece of silverware available this season.
Up next for Real Madrid is a mouthwatering visit to Anfield to face Liverpool in the marquee matchup of Tuesday’s Champions League action. Alonso spent five years with the Reds during his playing days and will certainly be itching to continue his side’s brilliant run of form with a statement victory against the reigning Premier League champions.