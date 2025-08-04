Report: Real Madrid Respond to Brahim Diaz Loan Offer
Real Madrid are reportedly preparing to hand Brahim Díaz a new contract in the face of Benfica’s offer to loan the versatile forward this summer.
Díaz has never been a guaranteed starter for Real Madrid. The Morocco international racked up 51 appearances across all competitions under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2024–25 campaign yet less than half of them were starts. Xabi Alonso didn’t trust Díaz once from the first whistle throughout this summer’s Club World Cup.
Despite his limited involvement, the 26-year-old’s stock is still high. Díaz amassed six goals and seven assists throughout the recently concluded campaign while operating a range of positions across the frontline and midfield. Unlike some of his more illustrious colleagues, the former Manchester City youngster has no issue haring around the pitch off the ball.
This attractive array of qualities and experience of elite soccer unsurprisingly attracted several admiring glances this summer. Portuguese giants Benfica sought to formalize that interest after engaging in talks with Real Madrid regarding a potential season-long loan for their underused asset, per Record.
However, Madrid’s response has left little room for optimism at the Lisbon club. In a similar line to that which was widely reported by Spanish media over the weekend, Díaz is expected to be handed a new contract imminently.
The Málaga-born forward currently has a deal until June 2027 and is thought to be one of the squad’s more modestly paid members. While negotiations over the new terms of Vinicius Junior’s contract are expected to drag on for months to come, Díaz’s deal could very well be wrapped up quickly.
Díaz may not have gotten many opportunities to show his talents under Alonso just yet, but he has been full of praise for his new manager. “He still has that intensity and desire to get the best out of everyone,” the playmaker gushed upon the Spaniard’s arrival. “We’re very happy with him and he understands the Real Madrid identity and the demands of this club very well.
“He’s approachable, he talks to everyone and that’s positive. I’m very happy that he’s here because of what he did as a player and what he’s doing as a coach. I hope he adds more titles to the best club in the world.”