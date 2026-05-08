The Reasons Behind Valverde and Tchouameni’s Fight and What Happens Next

A bombshell hit Real Madrid this week with the news that Federico Valverde had to be hospitalized after a training ground fight with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Amid a deeply frustrating season marked by off-the-field incidents, the sensational reports marked a new low for Madrid who are set for successive seasons without a major trophy.

On Thursday, it was widely reported that the two midfielders engaged in an angry confrontation in the locker room during training at Valdebebas, with Valverde subsequently hitting his head on a table.

Real Madrid announced they have opened disciplinary proceedings on both players, while also stating that Valverde had suffered a brain injury.

Some reports claim that the Uruguayan was knocked unconscious during the incident and required stitches to close the wound.

Valverde Denies Punches Were Thrown

Federico Valverde (left) required stitches for his head injury. | Justin Setterfield-FIFA/FIFA/Getty Images

His condition is not deemed serious, however, and Valverde posted his own lengthy statement on Instagram, attempting to pour water on the story that had set social media alight.

Part of his post reads: “During the argument, I accidentally hit a table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required me to go on a protocol visit to the hospital. At no point did my teammate hit me, and I didn’t hit him either, although I understand that for you, it’s easier to believe that we traded punches or that it was intentional, but that didn’t happen.

“I’m sorry. I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart because the situation hurts me, the moment we’re going through pains me. Real Madrid are one of the most important things in my life, and I can’t be indifferent. What happened is the accumulation of many things that result in a senseless fight that damages my image.”

What Caused the Fight Between Valverde and Tchouaméni?

Federico Valverde has endured a deeply frustrating season. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

In his post, Valverde described the incident as “an accumulation of things that ended in a senseless fight.”

Thursday’s altercation was the second time in as many days that Valverde and Tchouaméni got into a bust-up at the training ground, following reports on Wednesday that the pair had to be separated during another heated session.

The incidents mark the boiling point of tensions between the pair that have been simmering for some months.

According to Onda Cero, Valverde made “about three tackles” on Tchouaméni during the session, seemingly with the intent to “cause harm.” Meanwhile, MARCA claims that the Uruguayan refused to shake his teammate’s hand when arriving on Thursday, following the previous day’s confrontation.

Meanwhile, El Pais claims Valverde has been disgruntled since Madrid’s trip to face Kairat in the Champions League group phase back in September.

Madrid won 5–0 in Kazakhstan with Valverde an unused sub, seemingly as punishment for complaining to the press the day before that he “wasn’t born to play at right back.” It is said that the vice-captain undermined then manager Xabi Alonso by refusing to warm up, instead standing with his arms crossed in front of the stands.

Never an ally of Alonso, Valverde was seen by many as one of the instigators for the manager’s removal in January. However, he has continued to feel restricted in the latter half of a disappointing season, with the team built around the focal point of Kylian Mbappé. El Pais’s report notes that Valverde’s best form this season came with Mbappé out of the team injured—scoring six goals in five games, including a hat-trick against Manchester City.

The spat between Valverde and Tchouaméni is far from an isolated incident in the Madrid locker room, amid reports of confrontations involving the likes of Mbappé, Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rüdiger and Álvaro Carreras in recent weeks.

There are even suggestions that several players are no longer on speaking terms with manager Álvaro Arbeloa, with the roster divided in their anger over a bitterly disappointing season.

What Action Will Real Madrid Take?

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has a job on his hands to quell the discontent in Madrid’s locker room. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid have opened disciplinary proceedings on both players, who can expect both financial and playing sanctions.

According to a MARCA report, the incident is deemed “serious misconduct” and Valverde and Tchouaméni might expect to lose up to 25% of their salary for one month alongside an internal ban for upcoming games. However, if deemed “very serious,” the two might be handed a suspension from employment and salary for up to 30 days.

There are questions over whether Valverde might be stripped of his vice-captaincy.

The punishment will be important for setting a precedent in how Madrid deals with disorder during a period of high tension that has threatened to turn into all-out civil war.

Neither player is expected to be part of the travelling party for El Clásico this Sunday.

According to Onda Cero, however, Madrid are not thinking about selling either player when the transfer window re-opens this summer.

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