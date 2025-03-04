Why Jude Bellingham Isn't Playing for Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid must host Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 without their best playmaker, Jude Bellingham.
After a poor start to their European title defense, Real Madrid had to fight their way out of the Champions League league phase and past Manchester City in the knockout phase playoffs just to make it to the round of 16. Now, Carlo Ancelotti's men must play their La Liga rivals with a trip to the quarterfinals on the line.
Los Blancos come into the fixture with the all-time edge over Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, but they have yet to defeat Diego Simeone's squad this season; both Madrid derbies in La Liga ended in a 1–1 draw. If Real Madrid want to secure their first victory over Atlético Madrid since Jan. 2024, they will have to do so without Bellingham on the pitch.
Bellingham is suspended for the first leg of Real Madrid's Champions League round of 16 tie against Atlético Madrid. The midfielder picked up his third yellow card in the competition against Manchester City and therefore must serve a one-game suspension.
Real Madrid have now been without their most clutch player for three of their last four matches. Bellingham also had to serve a two-match La Liga ban for his red card against Osasuna. The only match the 21-year-old got to play in the last two weeks was the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Real Sociedad.
Losing Bellingham is a huge blow for Ancelotti's squad, especially now that Dani Ceballos is also injured. The England international has tallied 11 goals and 11 assists this season across all competitions.
A rather makeshift midfield now has the tall task of controlling the game against an Atlético Madrid side that is unbeaten in their last 10 matches across all competitions.