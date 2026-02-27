Real Madrid’s Route to the 2025–26 Champions League Final

Real Madrid will have to produce their trademark magic in the Champions League knockout stage to add their 16th European crown to the cabinet.

Los Blancos have endured another sticky season which has already witnessed one managerial change and their generally inconsistent performances suggest a deep run in Europe’s premier competition may evade them this term.

Still, Madrid can never be ruled out on the Champions League stage, with many having fallen victims to their continental sorcery over the past decade.

Álvaro Arbeloa and his players now know their last 16 opponents after toppling Benfica in the playoff round, while their journey to the final has also become clear.

Real Madrid’s Round of 16 Opponents

Man City have already beaten Madrid this term. | Angel Martinez/UEFA/Getty Images

For the second time this season and a fifth campaign on the trot, Madrid will face Manchester City. Having missed out on a comparatively simple tie against Sporting CP in the last 16, the Spanish giants must now prepare for another fierce battle with adversary Pep Guardiola.

City won the league phase meeting between the sides at the Santiago Bernabéu, coming from behind to clinch a 2–1 victory. Clashes between the teams have been remarkably even in recent times, with five City wins, six Madrid triumphs and four draws since their first duel in 2012.

Real Madrid’s Potential Quarterfinal Opponents

A meeting with Bayern Munich awaits. | Wart Brinkerhof/Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Things don’t get much easier for Madrid if they progress to the last eight. While Atalanta would be the favorable quarterfinal opponents and remain a possibility, it will almost certainly be Bayern Munich who await Madrid if they can conquer Man City.

The two sides clashed in the 2023–24 semifinals as Madrid narrowly triumphed thanks to some last-gasp Joselu magic in the second leg, but it will be Bayern who play favorites this year should their paths cross.

Real Madrid’s Potential Semifinal Opponents

The reigning European champions could appear in the last four, | Valery HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Madrid have four possible semifinal opponents and three of them would prove an almighty hurdle to overcome—no disrespect to Galatasaray, of course, who can be an absolute handful on their day.

While Madrid have enjoyed some great nights against Liverpool, including 2017–18 and 2021–22 victories in the final, they have been beaten twice by the Reds across the last two campaigns and a trip to Anfield would have the nerves jangling.

Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Chelsea are also on the cards, the world champions posing another major threat to the unpredictable Madrid. The Blues have already smashed Barcelona in Europe this term, as well as beating Liverpool in the Premier League.

Reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain would prove the toughest opponents, however, despite their drop in standards from last season. The French giants hit form at exactly this point last term as they blitzed all in their way en route to a first Champions League title.

Real Madrid’s Potential Final Opponents

A Clásico final is on the cards. | Josep LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Should Madrid navigate an incredibly tricky route to the showpiece event, they could come up against any of the eight sides on the other side of the draw. One of those is Barcelona.

While the world would love a Clásico Champions League final, Madrid will desperately want to avoid meeting their fierce foes—especially given their dismal recent record in the fixture.

Arsenal are arguably tougher opponents but ones Madrid would prefer, while a meeting with city rivals Atlético Madrid would evoke fond memories of past Champions League finals.

While very unlikely, Los Blancos could come up against Bayer Leverkusen, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP or Bodø/Glimt in the final.

