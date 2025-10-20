Real Madrid Star Addresses Uncertain Future Amid Liverpool Links
Despite recent reports of a potential move to Merseyside, Eduardo Camavinga insisted he is “very happy” at Real Madrid.
What started as a flourishing career in a white shirt soon became marred by injuries for the Frenchman. Camavinga spent 159 days on the sidelines last season with various problems before missing the start of 2025–26 due to an ankle injury.
The 22-year-old is now back to full match fitness, but he has yet to play consistent minutes under Xabi Alonso. With Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde acting as the Spaniard’s preferred midfield duo, Camavinga has been left trying to scrounge up any possible game time over the last two months.
The uncertainty of his place in Alonso’s XI has cast a doubt over the midfielder’s future with the 15-time European champions. Yet Camavinga told TF1 that his goal is to leave his mark with Real Madrid, shutting down recent links to Liverpool.
“I’m living a dream. Not everyone gets the chance to play for the best club in the world,” Camavinga said. “I have to make the most out of it.
“I’m very happy at Real Madrid.”
Camavinga Gives Real Madrid Necessary Midfield Depth
A transfer to the defending English champions is an enticing prospect, especially for a player of Camavinga’s quality. Recent reports put the France international on the Reds’ shortlist which also includes Real Madrid target Adam Wharton.
Except Real Madrid need Camavinga if they want to take back the Spanish crown from Barcelona. After bidding farewell to Luka Modrić this summer and failing to sign a replacement, Alonso will rely on the young star more and more as the season progresses.
Once Los Blancos add Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey fixtures to their already action-lacked schedule, Camavinga will likely see his playing time rise, giving the Frenchman opportunities to work his way into Alonso’s favor.
More than just depth, though, Camavinga also brings a defensive prowess that the likes of Valverde and Dani Ceballos lack. He can even fill in on the left flank in times of extreme emergency, giving Alonso a versatile, defensive-minded weapon that gives Real Madrid a tactical advantage.