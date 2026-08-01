Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid are taking preseason away from the training ground and traveling to into central Europe for the next phase of their summer plans. Fiorentina await in Austria on Saturday.

Los Blancos have so far cast aside Alcorcón and Leganés with varying degrees of ease, with the latter beaten 4–1 in Madrid’s most recent outing. Federico Valverde, whose Uruguay team was one of the major disappointments of the 2026 World Cup, scored twice in the victory.

José Mourinho is taking a similar group of players with him to Austria, with Madrid’s World Cup cohort expected to be back in time for the start of the La Liga season. Many enjoyed deep runs at the tournament, including new signing Marc Cucurella.

Fiorentina have already seen the sights of London this summer, facing a pair of EFL Championship teams on their tour of the English capital. After losing 3–2 to QPR, La Viola ensured their trip finished on a high, as they edged past Watford 1–0.

After flirting with relegation last season before pulling away during the final stretch, Fiorentina will want to move back towards the top half of the Serie A table in 2026–27. They parted ways with manager Paolo Vanoli in June and appointed Fabio Grosso, whose managerial résumé had been rather underwhelming before he helped Sassuolo return to the top flight last season.

Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Score Prediction

Madrid Tested By Rejuvenated Viola

Fabio Grosso is the new manager of Fiorentina. | Luca Amedeo Bizzarri/Getty Images

This is a fixture that just doesn’t come around very often. You’ll have to go back to the 1957 European Cup final to find the last and only time these two teams met. Madrid, boasting a stranglehold over Europe at the time, won 2–0 in front of a reported 124,000 people at the Bernabéu.

That period was Fiorentina’s heyday, with success more sporadic in the decades that have followed. Still, for one of Italy’s biggest clubs, they’ve been distinctly trophy-shy this century. Their last piece of silverware was the 2000–01 Coppa Italia.

Last season was a major underperformance, and those running the show in Florence must regard the roster at Grosso’s disposal to be one capable of creeping towards the top half of the table again. They were UEFA Conference League finalists under Vincenzo Italiano in back-to-back years, with the pivot to Stefano Pioli proving disastrous.

Their early start to preseason means this is a good test for Madrid, who are easing into the summer and without a long list of superstar names.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Fiorentina

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina

Mourinho has picked a 21-man roster. | FotMob

Mourinho has named a 21-man roster for Saturday’s friendly, including most recent signing Carlos Espí, who’s essentially replacing Gonzalo García.

The towering Espí scored 11 times in La Liga for Levante last season, and has only just turned 21.

While the bulk of Madrid’s World Cup contingent are enjoying time off, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler will feature in Austria. Dutch international Denzel Dumfries, who joined the club from Inter Milan at the start of the month, is also on this roster.

Raúl Asencio is injured and reportedly out of favor with the new manager, while Éder Militão and Thibaut Courtois are also nursing fitness setbacks. Madrid will hope to have Rodrygo back in action before the end of the calendar year.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Martínez, Huijsen, Carreras; Cestero, Camavinga; Valverde, Güler, Yáñez; Espí.

Fiorentina Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

There are several former Premier League stars on Fiorentina’s books. | FotMob

Croatian international Marin Pongrančić missed the mini tour of England in the aftermath of the World Cup, but is expected to team up with the rest of his teammates before the Viola return to Florence. He could play a part on Saturday, most likely off the bench.

Fiorentina are set to have former Premier League defenders Álex Jiménez and Radu Drăgușin in their starting lineup, with ex-Everton striker Moise Kean utilized in attack.

Roberto Piccoli, who scored just four times in Serie A last season, should start up top for the Serie A outfit, with Nicolò Fagioli one to watch in midfield. He was named Serie A’s U23 Player of the Season in 2022–23, but saw his development stymied by a gambling ban.

Fiorentina predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jiménez, Drăgușin, Ranieri, Fortini; Mandragora, Atta, Fagioli; Kean, Piccoli, Gudmundsson.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Kick Off?

Location : Klagenfurt, Austria

: Klagenfurt, Austria Stadium : Sportpark Klagenfurt

: Sportpark Klagenfurt Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, DAZN USA, Fox Deportes, Fox One United Kingdom DAZN UK Canada DAZN Canada

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