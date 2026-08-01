Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Real Madrid are taking preseason away from the training ground and traveling to into central Europe for the next phase of their summer plans. Fiorentina await in Austria on Saturday.
Los Blancos have so far cast aside Alcorcón and Leganés with varying degrees of ease, with the latter beaten 4–1 in Madrid’s most recent outing. Federico Valverde, whose Uruguay team was one of the major disappointments of the 2026 World Cup, scored twice in the victory.
José Mourinho is taking a similar group of players with him to Austria, with Madrid’s World Cup cohort expected to be back in time for the start of the La Liga season. Many enjoyed deep runs at the tournament, including new signing Marc Cucurella.
Fiorentina have already seen the sights of London this summer, facing a pair of EFL Championship teams on their tour of the English capital. After losing 3–2 to QPR, La Viola ensured their trip finished on a high, as they edged past Watford 1–0.
After flirting with relegation last season before pulling away during the final stretch, Fiorentina will want to move back towards the top half of the Serie A table in 2026–27. They parted ways with manager Paolo Vanoli in June and appointed Fabio Grosso, whose managerial résumé had been rather underwhelming before he helped Sassuolo return to the top flight last season.
Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Score Prediction
Madrid Tested By Rejuvenated Viola
This is a fixture that just doesn’t come around very often. You’ll have to go back to the 1957 European Cup final to find the last and only time these two teams met. Madrid, boasting a stranglehold over Europe at the time, won 2–0 in front of a reported 124,000 people at the Bernabéu.
That period was Fiorentina’s heyday, with success more sporadic in the decades that have followed. Still, for one of Italy’s biggest clubs, they’ve been distinctly trophy-shy this century. Their last piece of silverware was the 2000–01 Coppa Italia.
Last season was a major underperformance, and those running the show in Florence must regard the roster at Grosso’s disposal to be one capable of creeping towards the top half of the table again. They were UEFA Conference League finalists under Vincenzo Italiano in back-to-back years, with the pivot to Stefano Pioli proving disastrous.
Their early start to preseason means this is a good test for Madrid, who are easing into the summer and without a long list of superstar names.
Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Fiorentina
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Fiorentina
Mourinho has named a 21-man roster for Saturday’s friendly, including most recent signing Carlos Espí, who’s essentially replacing Gonzalo García.
The towering Espí scored 11 times in La Liga for Levante last season, and has only just turned 21.
While the bulk of Madrid’s World Cup contingent are enjoying time off, Federico Valverde and Arda Güler will feature in Austria. Dutch international Denzel Dumfries, who joined the club from Inter Milan at the start of the month, is also on this roster.
Raúl Asencio is injured and reportedly out of favor with the new manager, while Éder Militão and Thibaut Courtois are also nursing fitness setbacks. Madrid will hope to have Rodrygo back in action before the end of the calendar year.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Fiorentina (4-2-3-1): Lunin; Alexander-Arnold, Martínez, Huijsen, Carreras; Cestero, Camavinga; Valverde, Güler, Yáñez; Espí.
Fiorentina Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid
Croatian international Marin Pongrančić missed the mini tour of England in the aftermath of the World Cup, but is expected to team up with the rest of his teammates before the Viola return to Florence. He could play a part on Saturday, most likely off the bench.
Fiorentina are set to have former Premier League defenders Álex Jiménez and Radu Drăgușin in their starting lineup, with ex-Everton striker Moise Kean utilized in attack.
Roberto Piccoli, who scored just four times in Serie A last season, should start up top for the Serie A outfit, with Nicolò Fagioli one to watch in midfield. He was named Serie A’s U23 Player of the Season in 2022–23, but saw his development stymied by a gambling ban.
Fiorentina predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Jiménez, Drăgușin, Ranieri, Fortini; Mandragora, Atta, Fagioli; Kean, Piccoli, Gudmundsson.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina Kick Off?
- Location: Klagenfurt, Austria
- Stadium: Sportpark Klagenfurt
- Date: Saturday, August 1
- Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Fiorentina on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
fuboTV, DAZN USA, Fox Deportes, Fox One
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
Canada
DAZN Canada
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James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.