Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

This weekend is the game before the game for Real Madrid—the last match in La Liga before a Clásico showdown later this month that really could make or break the season even before Halloween hits.

Los Blancos welcome Sevilla to the Bernabéu this Sunday, needing to make sure they don’t lose any more ground in an already fading title race.

The midweek win over Roma in the Champions League was both exhilarating and confusing. Mourinho could also do with a statement win that quietens some doubters after a shaky few weeks. A third loss already this season would be devastating.

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Los Blancos’ Firepower Gets Them Over the Line Once Again

Madrid’s forward line should be too strong for Sevilla despite the issues. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

After the abject disappointment of the Madrid derby defeat, Mourinho’s team have responded with back-to-back wins over Villarreal and Roma, but not fully convinced in either.

After preseason relegation fears, Sevilla have started the season relatively strongly, only losing to Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, and sit one place below Los Blancos in fifth.

Luis García’s side won’t be pushovers for a team needing a confidence boost but are unlikely to be able to cope with the attacking might at Madrid’s disposal.

Head-to-head: Vinícius Jr scored the only goal in the corresponding meeting last season. Overall, Madrid have a record of 51 wins, seven draws and 16 defeats to Sevilla.

Vinícius Jr scored the only goal in the corresponding meeting last season. Overall, Madrid have a record of 51 wins, seven draws and 16 defeats to Sevilla. Home advantage: Real Madrid have won 19 of 20 home meetings with Sevilla and have never lost at the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid have won 19 of 20 home meetings with Sevilla and have never lost at the Bernabéu. Main man: No player has taken more shots or boasts a higher xG than Kylian Mbappé in La Liga this season, with the superstar forward now just five away from 100 Madrid goals.

Prediction: Real Madrid 3–1 Sevilla

Vinícius Jr’s four-game ban starts the weekend, with the Brazilian now unavailable until November.

In truth, the absence of the badly out-of-form winger may actually help the hosts with Arda Güler, who bagged two assists in the midweek comeback win over Roma, and Yan Diomande—last weekend’s match-winner—set to start out wide.

Real Madrid’s only other absentees are long-term injured trio Ferland Mendy, Raúl Asencio and Rodrygo, but Mourinho has confirmed Éder Militão will make his long-awaited return to the matchday squad.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Roma (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Carreras; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Güler, Bellingham, Diomande; Mbappé.

Sevilla Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Robbie Ure got off the mark for his new club last weekend. | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sevilla are expected to be missing Marcão (thigh), Jon Guridi (adductor) and Miguel Sierra (shoulder).

Midfielder Giorgi Kochorashvili trained this week and could be available for selection, as could Lucas Stassin and Arouna Sangante.

Scotland international and summer signing Robbie Ure will be looking to build on his first goal for the club, after netting in the 3–3 draw at Levante last time out.

Sevilla predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-1-4-1): Vlachodimos; Igelsias, Castrín, Salas, Suazo; Agoumé; Ejuke, Kochorashvili, Fofana, Correia; Ure.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Sunday, Oct. 18

: Sunday, Oct. 18 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Sevilla on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player Canada TSN2, TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi