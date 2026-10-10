Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Three weeks after a nightmare Madrid derby, Real Madrid finally get the chance to chase away the bitter taste of defeat with what should be a relatively routine clash with Villarreal on Saturday.

The newly combined September-October international break came at the worst time for Los Blancos. They had just suffered a 2–1 loss to Atlético Madrid and had no chance to respond, forced to retreat to their various international camps until domestic action resumed in October.

Now back in the Spanish capital, José Mourinho’s men will be desperate to collect three points in front of a home crowd that will be ready to whistle the second things don’t go to plan. A victory is also crucial to keep the team in the vicinity of Barcelona atop the standings.

The defending Spanish champions have been perfect in 2026–27, and already have a six-point gap to Real Madrid. With El Clásico looming, the 15-time European champions cannot afford another slip up.

The good news is Villarreal have just two wins to their name this season. The Yellow Submarine started the campaign winless in their first six matches before collecting victories against Málaga and Levante before domestic action paused.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Score Prediction

Real Madrid Get Back to Winning Ways

Real Madrid need Kylian Mbappé to punish Villarreal’s defense. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Real Madrid have been far from impressive under Mourinho so far, but that doesn’t mean they’ll fall to a struggling Villarreal side. It might not be a vintage win considering international rust and various absentees, but Los Blancos will get the job done at the Bernabéu.

Many of Mourinho’s best players put together strong international breaks, and will be raring to continue their run of form back at the domestic level. Jude Bellingham is undoubtedly back to his best, Marc Cucurella was elite for Spain and Arda Güler shined despite Türkiye’s turmoil.

Then there’s the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, who will both be eager to get back to action after things didn’t exactly go their way the last three weeks. The stars in white should overwhelm a Villarreal side still seeking its identity.

Head-to-head domination : In the last 18 meetings between the two sides, dating back to 2018, the Yellow Submarine have emerged victorious only twice. Real Madrid are currently on a six-game unbeaten run against Villarreal.

: In the last 18 meetings between the two sides, dating back to 2018, the Yellow Submarine have emerged victorious only twice. Real Madrid are currently on a six-game unbeaten run against Villarreal. Villarreal’s leaky defense : The visitors have not kept a single clean sheet this season and have already conceded 15 goals in eight matches.

: The visitors have not kept a single clean sheet this season and have already conceded 15 goals in eight matches. Bernabéu boost: Los Blancos are perfect at home so far in 2026–27, and have scored a staggering 14 goals at the Bernabéu in just four home matches.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Villarreal

Real Madrid escaped the international break relatively unscathed. Both Mbappé and Ibrahima Konaté avoided major issues, returned to training and are available for selection.

Still, Mourinho might feel inclined to leave Konaté on the bench with an eye on the team’s Champions League clash with Roma on Wednesday. Dean Huijsen will also miss out through suspension after he was sent off against Atlético Madrid last time out.

With the injured Éder Militão and Raúl Asencio also sidelined, Aurélien Tchouaméni could reprise his role as an emergency center back. Eduardo Camavinga, then, could take his place in midfield alongside Bernardo Silva while Federico Valverde recovers from an ankle injury.

Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy are inching their way toward their respective returns, but still have significant work to do before they return to Mourinho’s ranks.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Villarreal (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Tchouaméni, Rüdiger, Cucurella; Silva, Camavinga; Güler, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Mbappé.

Villarreal Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Alex Freeman is coming off a great international break for the USMNT. | Omar Arnau/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Compared to the long list of absentees for Mourinho, Villarreal come into Saturday’s fixture with a relatively clean bill of health. Only Tajon Buchanan is ruled out of the clash with a hamstring injury.

Iñigo Pérez must decide who replaces the Canadian. Nicolas Pépé will hope it’s his number called after failing to start the team’s last two games before the break. Alberto Moleiro could also shift to the left, but after his sublime outing as the team’s No. 10 last time out, he is expected to retain his position.

Santi Comesaña is also in line to start after recovering from an ankle injury that kept him sidelined in Villarreal’s win over Levante.

Santiago Mouriño is competing to start at right back, but Alex Freeman is coming off a strong international break for the U.S. men’s national team. The American should retain his place on the right flank, where his speed will come in handy against Vinícius Jr.

Villarreal predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Gulácsi; Freeman, Navarro, Veiga, Cardona; Gueye, Comesaña; Akhomach, Moleiro, Pepe; Pérez.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Villarreal Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Bernabéu

: Bernabéu Date : Saturday, Oct. 10

: Saturday, Oct. 10 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Disney+ Canada TSN Premium Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi