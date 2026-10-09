Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Villarreal: Injuries Aren’t Mourinho’s Only Issue

The international break is over and Real Madrid return to action with a point to prove.

The hiatus came at an inopportune moment for José Mourinho and his men who have been left to stew on their Madrid derby defeat for three whole weeks.

The honeymoon period is definitively over for Mourinho, who now finds himself fighting to make up a six-point gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona, while managing a number of issues within the club.

The visit of last season’s third-placed finishers Villarreal to the Bernabéu is a chance to keep up their 100% home record while quietening some of the doubting voices ahead of a key period in the calendar.

Here’s how Real Madrid could line up for this La Liga encounter.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs.Elche

Mourinho has several issues ahead of the game.

GK: Thibaut Courtois—The Belgian has kept just one clean sheet so far this season, at home to newly promoted Málaga, with defensive leakiness an issue for Mourinho’s team.

RB: Denzel Dumfries—Dumfries has been preferred over Trent Alexander-Arnold in the moments that really matter so far this season, though the Englishman staked his claim with some impressive displays on international duty.

CB: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Ibrahima Konaté’s knee sprain during the break has created an unwanted headache for Mourinho, with Raúl Ascenio and Éder Militão still out and Dean Huijsen suspended. Konaté has trained this week and could play, but may be rested ahead of the midweek Champions League clash, with Tchouaméni seconded into defense instead.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—As the only center back in Real Madrid’s squad without a question mark (or a cross) against his name ahead of this weekend, Rüdiger is a shoo-in to start.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella was recently described as “sensational” by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente. Madrid fans are yet to see the World Cup winner’s best work since his summer move from Chelsea.

Pick Your Real Madrid XI!

CM: Bernardo Silva—The Portuguese veteran barely played for his country during the break and could be in for a start, especially if Tchouaméni is needed elsewhere and Federico Valverde is not deemed fit enough to return after the injury he suffered in the Madrid derby.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Quietly impressive for new France manager Zinédine Zidane, a lack of available options could put Camavinga in line for his third start of the campaign.

RW: Arda Güler—Possibly Real Madrid’s best player this season so far, the Türkiye star should reprise his role on the right wing.

AM: Jude Bellingham—Bellingham continued his hot streak into the international fixtures with five goal involvements in four games. The attacking midfielder is thriving in his central role for club and country.

LW: Vinícius Júnior—With concerns over his form and Yan Diomande breathing down his neck, the pressure is on Vinícius to start performing.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—After hyperextending his knee in the win over Türkiye, Mbappé’s latest courting of controversy has involved him daring to ride a bicycle.