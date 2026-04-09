Real Madrid XI vs. Girona: Bellingham’s Turn to Play Hero—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Real Madrid are on the hunt for some redemption when they face off with Girona on Friday evening.

The 15-time European champions saw their La Liga dreams all but dashed last weekend when Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi secured a last-gasp win for his side, leaving Álvaro Arbeloa’s men seven points adrift in the title race.

Things only got worse for Real Madrid when Bayern Munich made the trip to the Bernabéu and handed the Spanish giants a 2–1 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. There’s still all to play for next week, though, which could influence Arbeloa’s selection for what now feels like a rather fruitless league match.

Major Changes Coming to Real Madrid’s XI

Jude Bellingham’s addition changed the game on Tuesday. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Another defeat for Real Madrid this weekend, even if the La Liga title race is essentially over, is the last thing the team needs before a massive match against Vincent Kompany’s men. Therefore, Arbeloa needs to be careful with who he rests and who he starts on Friday.

Antonio Rüdiger is the obvious candidate to get a breather, leaving the door open for Éder Militão to start on Friday. Fran García is also in line to come into the XI; the left back likely would have been Arbeloa’s choice to start against a struggling Girona side anyway, but he is surely the frontrunner after Álvaro Carreras’s horrific showing against Bayern.

Jude Bellingham is another new face coming into the lineup. The England international is expected to make his first start since returning from a hamstring injury to continue building up his match fitness ahead of the second leg.

Thibaut Courtois and Rodrygo remain in the infirmary, while Ferland Mendy is eyeing some minutes off the bench. Franco Mastantuono is suspended for the clash.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono.

Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Girona (4-3-1-2)

Jude Bellingham could make his first start since early February. | FotMob

GK: Andriy Lunin—The shot-stopper continues filling in for the injured Thibaut Courtois. He is still searching for his first clean sheet of the season.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—Alexander-Arnold is finally hitting his stride ... in the attack. Defensive demons still haunt the ex-Liverpool star, but he has tallied three assists in his last three appearances.

CB: Éder Militão—For the first time in four months, Militão returns to the XI. The Brazilian only has 59 minutes under his belt in 2026, but he looks sharp and more than ready to recalim his place in Real Madrid’s backline.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Huijsen’s on pace for a strong end to the season, but it was still largely a debut campaign to forget. His place in the XI will surely be taken by Militão moving forward.

LB: Fran García—The Spaniard resumes his place on the left flank after a shocking performance from Álvaro Carreras midweek. Both players are second-choice, though, to Ferland Mendy.

CM: Federico Valverde—Valverde’s blistering form carried Real Madrid through their recent winning streak, but they can’t rely on the midfielder to score in every game, especially when he’s doing the jobs of five people on the pitch.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Normally the Frenchman would be a key player to rest, but his suspension for the second leg leaves him free to get the nod in La Liga.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Arbeloa confirmed Camavinga will start on Friday, a somewhat surprising decision considering the midfielder’s lackadaisical efforts last weekend against Mallorca.

AM: Jude Bellingham—The midfield maestro looks ready to start if his impressive cameo against Bayern was any indication. Real Madrid have desperately missed his vision.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—It was his goal that gave Real Madrid some hope in their Champions League tie, but the France international was nowhere near his best. He’s still searching for the clinical form he had at the start of the season.

ST: Vinicius Junior—The Brazil international is likely still having nightmares about the glorious chance he squandered and his costly turnover on Tuesday night. Only a goal contribution will get the Bernabéu back on his side.

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