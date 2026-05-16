Real Madrid XI vs. Sevilla: Major Mbappe Dilemma for Arbeloa—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Real Madrid are seeking to quieten the outside noise when they travel to Sevilla for their penultimate match in La Liga.

Kylian Mbappé’s outburst after Thursday’s victory over Real Oviedo is the latest controversy to engulf Madrid during a frenetic period of off-field drama, but attention returns to the pitch for Sunday’s awkward away day in Andalusia.

Álvaro Arbeloa is searching for successive victories for the first time since the March international break, even if the outcome of the clash with Sevilla has no bearing on the league table for Madrid—who are guaranteed to finish second no matter what.

Unfortunately for Arbeloa, injuries continue to cause selection headaches.

All Eyes on Mbappé Decision

Mbappé is under fire in Madrid. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Despite claiming he was told he’s now fourth-choice forward by Arbeloa, Mbappé should make his comeback to the Madrid XI. The Frenchman could replace Gonzalo García, who ended his lengthy goal drought midweek.

There will be no place in the squad for injured quartet Rodrygo, Arda Güler, Ferland Mendy and Éder Militão, however, while Andriy Lunin appears likely to miss out through illness.

Dean Huijsen has recovered from a virus and returned to training, meaning he should slot straight back into the center of defense. Federico Valverde has returned to partial training after the head injury sustained in his skirmish with Aurélien Tchouaméni and could make the squad.

Dani Ceballos is unlikely to play again this season after falling out with Arbeloa.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler, Dean Huijsen, Andriy Lunin.

Federico Valverde, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Éder Militão, Dani Ceballos, Arda Güler, Dean Huijsen, Andriy Lunin. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Sevilla

There will be changes from the Oviedo win. | FotMob

GK: Thibaut Courtois—A resurgent Sevilla side have improved their attacking output in recent matches to help them steer clear of the drop zone. They will be sure to test Courtois on Sunday.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold—An arduous debut season littered with injuries has raised further questions about his defensive deficiencies, but Madrid supporters have still witnessed some of the Englishman’s phenomenal passing this year.

CB: Dean Huijsen—The Spain international has missed the defeat to Barcelona and victory over Oviedo, but should make an immediate return to the XI this weekend after recovering from illness.

CB: Antonio Rüdiger—Controversy has followed Rüdiger closely in recent months, but the 33-year-old appears likely to stick around at the Santiago Bernabéu for at least another year.

LB: Fran García—Álvaro Carreras’s fractious relationship with Arbeloa means another start for Fran García is on the cards, although the former did make his return to the XI midweek against Oviedo.

CM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—Reinforcements are required in midfield over the summer, with Tchouaméni one of few consistent performers in Madrid’s engine room.

CM: Eduardo Camavinga—Fresh from being snubbed by Didier Deschamps in France’s World Cup squad, Camavinga has a point to prove in his remaining two La Liga outings.

RW: Brahim Díaz—The Morocco international dazzled against relegated Oviedo, assisting Gonzalo García and generally wreaking havoc on the flank. He could switch to the right wing on Sunday.

AM: Jude Bellingham—After scoring his first goal of any description since January, Bellingham will want to build on his confidence-boosting strike against Oviedo. He needs to gather some momentum ahead of the World Cup.

LW: Vinicius Junior—With five goals in his last five games, Vini Jr could well be the difference-maker against Sevilla—an opponent he’s only netted against once in 10 past duels.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—If Mbappé returns to the team, he will enjoy avoiding the jeers of the Bernabéu. It’s hard to believe that a 41-goal season has not been enough to appease an increasingly infuriated fanbase.

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