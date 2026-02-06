Real Madrid XI vs. Valencia: Vini Jr, Bellingham Replaced—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Álvaro Arbeloa has so far leant on the superstar talent at his disposal since taking the Real Madrid job from Xabi Alonso, but he’ll be without two of his best this weekend.

Arbeloa’s desire to cram in as many household names as possible into one starting lineup almost cost him last weekend, as Madrid produced a hapless, uncohesive performance against the relegation-threatened Rayo Vallecano.

Nevertheless, Pathe Ciss and a 100th-minute Kylian Mbappé penalty were on hand to bail Madrid out, with their 2–1 win ensuring the gap between themselves and La Liga leaders Barcelona remains just a point.

And while they’re up against another struggling side in Valencia on Sunday night, Madrid will have to be much improved from last weekend to ensure they keep pace with Hansi Flick’s side.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT 📍 Location: Mestalla

Mestalla 🏆 Competition: La Liga

La Liga 📊 Recent form: WLWWW

Team News

Vinicius Junior is suspended for Sunday’s game. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo

Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Vinicius Junior picked up an avoidable yellow card during last week’s victory, which was his fifth of the 2025–26 La Liga season. As a result, he’ll serve a one-game suspension this weekend.

Madrid are also without Jude Bellingham due to a hamstring injury, while Rodrygo has a knock and is doubtful. Éder Militão could miss the rest of the season but Antonio Rüdiger and Ferland Mendy have returned to training.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could feature in some capacity—he’s been out since December.

Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Valencia

Arbeloa will have to improvise this weekend. | FotMo

GK: Thibaut Courtois—Courtois couldn’t add to his ten La Liga clean sheets last weekend, and recent history suggests he’ll be picking the ball out of the net at least once on Sunday. Madrid haven’t shut out Valencia at the Mestalla since 2013.

RB: Federico Valverde—Arbeloa, at one point, had three midfielders in defence last weekend, including Dani Ceballos. Valverde is a midfielder by trade, but he’s gotten to know this position well over the past couple of years.

CB: Raúl Asencio—Rüdiger could soon be ready to displace the Spanish defender, but this game may come too soon for the German.

CB: Dean Huijsen—Poor Huijsen was left to marshal a backline full of non-defenders for a period of last week’s win, so he’ll be hoping for a bit more stability at the Mestalla.

LB: Álvaro Carreras—The former Benfica left back didn’t see the field at all against Rayo, but it makes sense for Carreras to come back into the team on Sunday, given that Eduardo Camavinga may be needed in midfield.

DM: Aurélien Tchouaméni—The French international has been a mainstay at the base of Madrid’s midfield this season, and that’s unlikely to change in Valencia.

DM: Eduardo Camavinga—He’s a more than capable left-back, but Arbeloa would be wise to bring Camavinga back into his midfield to supply Madrid’s engine room with a bit of bite.

RW: Franco Mastantuono—Rodrygo’s absence is likely to force Arbeloa’s hand, although it would seem that the new manager is a big fan of the young Argentine, who needs to be operating centrally as much as possible.

AM: Arda Güler—Bellingham’s hamstring injury leaves a huge void, and Güler won’t be able to match the Englishman’s running power. However, the young Turkish playmaker should offer greater intricacy between the lines and be more willing to spot Kylian Mbappé’s runs in behind.

LW: Brahim Díaz—Arbeloa is going to have to improvise without Vini Jr, and it’ll likely be the left-back tasked with supplying the width down the left. Brahim can do damage from the half-space, and there’s scope for Madrid to have three excellent between-the-lines playmakers working in harmony.

ST: Kylian Mbappé—This isn’t a game for Mbappé to drop deep and pretend he’s Harry Kane. Instead, the Frenchman getting on his bike and breaking in behind is the best possible chance of leading Real Madrid to victory.

