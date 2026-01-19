Road to World Cup 2026: USMNT’s Four Best Players of the Week—Ranked

In years past, the U.S. men’s national team coaching staff would have the chance to assess players during a January camp, often with friendlies for North American-based players. In 2026, though, manager Mauricio Pochettino and U.S. Soccer opted otherwise, prioritizing European club form and focused MLS preseasons.

While some of the top USMNT players like Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun struggled to produce over the weekend, several fringe players stood out as they sought more significant opportunities in the national team picture.

As the European focus remains, the week also saw MLS teams begin preseason, and several will play preseason matches of varying intensity over the next several weeks before the league opens on Feb. 21.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the top four performances of the week from American players across the globe.

4. Aidan Morris (Middlesbrough)

Aidan Morris has impressed in a midfield pivot with Hayden Hackney. | Tiego Grenho/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Aidan Morris has started to round into form with Middlesbrough and kept his consistency with a 90-minute effort in a 3–2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Friday.



A former Columbus Crew academy player, Morris stood out in the American-heavy matchup, which saw him take on George Campbell and Darryl Dike, who both played in West Brom’s first match under former Minnesota United manager Eric Ramsay.



Continuing his blossoming partnership in a 4-4-2 midfield pivot with Hayden Hackney, Morris created two chances and made 20 passes into the final third, while also making six recoveries.



Not likely a World Cup starter, his form through 2025–26 could put him in contention to play a key depth role this summer.

3. James Sands (FC St. Pauli)

James Sands (left) stood out against Borussia Dortmund. | Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Another product of an MLS academy, former New York City FC midfielder James Sands netted his first Bundesliga goal in FC St. Pauli’s 3–2 loss to Borussia Dortmund.



Saturday’s loss marked the 16th start in 16 appearances for Sands with St. Pauli this season, but his first goal or assist in a season that sees his side sitting last in the table after 17 matches.



Outside of the goal, the 25-year-old created a pair of chances and made six defensive contributions in a comeback effort that fell short.



While not likely a contender for the 2026 World Cup squad, given his 14 previous caps, any sustained production would certainly have him on Pochettino’s radar.

2. Patrick Agyemang (Derby County)

Things you LOVE to see. 🕺🤩



Enjoy Pat leading the bounce as we celebrate our three points together. 🐏 pic.twitter.com/SpRK07BaTn — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 17, 2026

The striker battle for the USMNT continues to heat up, and 2025 Gold Cup starter Patrick Agyemang is ensuring he stays in contention as a backup to presumed top choice, Folarin Balogun.



The former Charlotte FC attacker found the back of the net for Derby County in a 1–0 win over Preston North End on Saturday, pushing his side up to 12th in the English Championship.



With seven goals and four assists in 23 appearances this season, he has been one of the more consistent American players in the attack, outshining a player like Norwich City’s Josh Sargent, who was demoted from the Canaries’ first team as he looks for a transfer to Toronto FC.



While not included among his 89-minute effort, Agyemang led the post-match celebrations between Derby’s players and fans, showcasing just how quickly he has embedded himself in the club after joining in the summer.

1. Tim Weah (Marseille)

Tim Weah scored his second Ligue 1 goal of the season in Marseille's 5–2 win over Angers. | JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP/Getty Images

Tim Weah was central to Marseille’s dominant 5–2 win over Angers in Ligue 1 action on Sunday, finding the back of the net for the second time in 2025–26.



His goal came as Marseille’s fourth before half time as he made a late run into the box, before rising for an aerial cutback from Hamed Traore, which he headed past the goalkeeper to cap off an outstanding first half for the squad from southern France.



The 25-year-old played a key transitional role, providing vital linkups to Mason Greenwood, playing slightly inside and in front of him in the 3-4-2-1. Greenwood’s goal to make it 2–0 came from Weah’s skillful delay on the right side, before he lay off to the former Manchester United striker, who played a quick give-and-go with Emerson before finishing.



With three goal contributions in 1,067 Ligue 1 minutes, Weah will look to maintain his form as a likely lock for the World Cup roster, vying for valuable minutes to showcase his skills in the USMNT’s final four friendlies.

