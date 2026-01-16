USMNT Star Tim Weah Slams Staggering Ticket Prices for 2026 World Cup

U.S. men’s national team winger Timothy Weah is “disappointed” in the price of tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying matches are out of reach for many supporters.

A native of Rosedale, New York, Weah is the son of 1995 Ballon d’Or winner George Weah, who represented Liberia internationally. Tim has scored seven goals and five assists in 47 USMNT caps, but he is concerned that many American fans and supporters of other teams will not be able to attend the summer’s tournament.

“It is too expensive,” the 25-year-old told Le Dauphiné. “Football should still be enjoyed by everyone. It is the most popular sport. This World Cup will be good, but it will be more of a show ... I am just a bit disappointed by the ticket prices. Lots of real fans will miss matches.”

MetLife Stadium, the nearest to Weah’s hometown, will host eight matches, including the highly-coveted World Cup final on July 19. Following the World Cup draw in December, ticket prices soared for all games, including the tournament’s finale, which FIFA’s dynamic pricing system hiked to $8,680 for a category 1 ticket, up from $7,875 in November. Meanwhile, a Category 2 ticket is $5,575 and a Category 3 ticket is $4,185.

While other matches are not as expensive as the final, FIFA has reported record demand for the tournament, saying Thursday that it had received over 500 million ticket requests. However, the organization did not release an exact number, an indication of total ticket sales or which games have generated the least interest from fans around the globe.

Outside of ticket prices, hotel and other accommodation costs have also skyrocketed, setting the 2026 tournament up as the most expensive World Cup in history.

FIFA Opens $60 ‘Supporter-Entry Tickets’

The USMNT hope to make some noise at the World Cup. | Mandel NGAN/Pool/Getty Images

In response to heavy scrutiny over ticket prices, FIFA introduced a limited number of “supporter entry tickets” at $60 each, distributed through national federations.

For American fans, U.S. Soccer is handing out those budget-friendly tickets through a series of random draws, with priority given to three officially recognized supporters groups: the American Outlaws, Barra76 and Sammers, according to The Athletic.

Many of the other tickets in U.S. Soccer’s control will be allotted through other draws, most likely secured by those who spend between $45 and $10,000 per year for a U.S. Soccer “Insiders” membership.

The USMNT is set to open the tournament on June 12 against Paraguay in Los Angeles, before heading to Seattle to face Australia in the second group stage game on June 19. It will complete the group stage on June 25 in Los Angeles against one of Turkïye, Slovakia, Romania or Kosovo.

