‘This Is Nuts’—Rob Mac Reveals His New ‘Favorite’ Wrexham Star

Welcome to Wrexham is back with a bang as Season Five follows the Welsh club through its first Championship season in 43 years.

For the fifth year in a row, the FX docuseries follows the Red Dragons on their remarkable rise under Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, but as anyone who has watched the show before knows, the appeal goes far beyond the action on the pitch.

The FX series has won 10 Emmy Awards and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and has set the standard for emotional storytelling across all documentaries, not just in sports. Welcome to Wrexham has shone a light on a close-knit community whose diverse population is united by a shared love for the soccer team and has given a platform to unique characters to tell their stories honestly and authentically.

There are not many bigger characters than Trina the Cleaner. Although the documentary cameras have followed her before, she had not appeared on screen until Season Five. It didn’t take long for her to steal the show, either, with a hilarious story about her first trip to watch Wrexham, during which she bumped into her ex-husband, whom she describes using a brilliant—but filthy—analogy.

Trina’s story has already been viewed more than 4.4 million times on Instagram alone, with the cleaner now very much part of the lovable cast that has made Welcome to Wrexham such a hit with viewers. She can even claim to be Mac’s new favorite member of staff.

Rob Mac’s New ‘Favorite’ Wrexham Star

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 follows the club in the Championship. | Frank Micelotta/FX Networks/Getty Images

Asked why it had taken until Season Five to meet Trina, Mac tells Sports Illustrated: “That’s what I said in the opening moments! That segment, where she’s talking about what she would find if she fell into it—you know what ... I saw that and was like, ‘Guys, how have we not talked to her?!’

“Apparently, we have been talking to her, but we just hadn’t quite found the right moment or the right time to introduce her. I was like, ‘This woman is my favorite person at the club, and we just met her five years in?! This is nuts.’

“She’s a beaut, and we really love her. She’s also so funny, but such a sweetheart.”

Enterprise’s #OnEveryCorner program turns football corner kicks into chances to win a car with a boost from Rob Mac. | Enterprise

Mac has teamed up with Enterprise to give fans the chance to win a car when a corner kick leads to a goal during soccer’s biggest global tournament. The #OnEveryCorner program gives fans in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Spain and France the opportunity to win a vehicle during any corner kick in the tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

If a corner kick is awarded, participants must quickly post #OnEveryCorner along with #Sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise on X. If the corner kick results in a qualifying goal, one lucky entrant will win a car. Fans will also have another opportunity to win a vehicle throughout the tournament at OnEveryCorner.com.

With more than 1,000 corner kicks projected across 48 teams and 104 matches, every set piece represents a real-time opportunity to win a car. To learn more about the sweepstakes, review the official rules and discover additional ways to enter, football fans are encouraged to visit OnEveryCorner.com.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 5: How to Watch

Region Platform United States FX, Hulu Canada FX, Disney+, Apple TV+, FXNOW Canada United Kingdom Disney+ Australia Disney+

Welcome to Wrexham has already been commissioned for another three seasons, though there has long been debate about what the future might hold for the show if the club stops seeing such success on the pitch. The simple solution is to ensure that success never stops, though that is far easier said than done.

However, if there is one person who knows how to keep an award-winning show going without losing its appeal, it’s Mac. He created It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which holds the record as the longest-running live-action comedy series in American television history.

While Welcome to Wrexham might have started as a chronicle of the Hollywood takeover of the Welsh club, it quickly developed into a showcase of emotional storytelling that goes far beyond soccer.

“I mean, right from the very beginning, as you know, this was never a sports documentary; it was never a documentary about football,” he added. “It was a love letter to the working class and to—as you know, as we talked about in the first episode and every episode—we went searching for a town that I knew I could identify with.

“I knew it would remind me of the town I grew up in, the people would remind me of the people I was related to, and I knew if we could find that, other people all over the world would identify with it as well. Whether they’re in the UK, living in North America, South America, or Asia, you can find working-class people all over the world.

“That’s the story we want to tell, and football is the lynchpin. It is truly important to the story, but ultimately, we care about the football because we care about the people. And it’s an endless wellspring of story.”

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC