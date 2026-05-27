Rob Mac Reveals True Feelings About Wrexham’s Premier League Push, Texts To Hull Owner, World Cup Bragging Rights

Rob Mac says he already has “butterflies” about the possibilities of next season after Wrexham narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League.

The Red Dragons saw their unprecedented run of three successive promotions come to an end after finishing seventh in the Championship, just two points shy of the final playoff spot. There were mixed emotions in North Wales: enormous pride at the club’s highest-ever finish in its 162-year history, coupled with a lingering sense of disappointment that they fell just short.

While a sixth-place finish would not have guaranteed promotion to the Premier League, the fact that Hull City secured that spot and went on to win the end-of-season playoffs served as a reminder of just how close Wrexham came to making it four promotions in a row.

A fourth consecutive promotion would arguably have been one of the greatest achievements in soccer history, although Hull’s accomplishment was remarkable in its own right. The Tigers entered the season as one of the favorites for relegation after narrowly avoiding the drop the previous year, yet still managed to earn promotion despite operating under a transfer embargo that prevented them from signing players.

Although missing out was painful for Mac, the Wrexham co-chairman said he was genuinely thrilled for Hull.

“We’re so excited for Hull,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I texted their owner, and I tweeted it as well—congratulations—but I also reached out personally. I thought it was an incredible story, and I love seeing joyful people succeed. Sure, it wasn’t us this year, but that’s football. You go again.”

Rob Mac Reveals Excitement for Next Season

Wrexham have high hopes for the new season. | Richard Martin-Roberts/CameraSport/Getty Images

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has already acknowledged that the club must “improve” its squad this summer if it hopes to challenge for promotion next season, especially with expectations that the Championship will become even more competitive.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Burnley and West Ham United have all been relegated from the Premier League and will receive parachute payments next season, while Middlesbrough, Southampton and Birmingham City are also expected to be strong contenders.

The North Wales club has already begun preparations for the summer transfer window, and Mac admitted he is energized by the challenge of trying to reach the Premier League.

“I was just on a Zoom call because we’re already gearing up for next season,” he continued. “There really is no offseason for us. It was Memorial Day here, so technically it was a holiday, but I still took some time to work for a few hours and found myself getting butterflies already. I was so excited and pumped up about the possibilities.”

Speaking of exciting possibilities, the Wrexham co-chairman is hoping to help create plenty of them this summer. Mac has teamed up with Enterprise to give fans the chance to win a car when a corner kick leads to a goal during soccer’s biggest global tournament. The #OnEveryCorner program gives fans in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Spain, and France the opportunity to win a vehicle during any corner kick in the tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Enterprise’s #OnEveryCorner program turns football corner kicks into chances to win a car with a boost from Rob Mac. | Enterprise

If a corner kick is awarded, participants must quickly post #OnEveryCorner along with #Sweepstakes and tag @Enterprise on X. If the corner kick results in a qualifying goal, one lucky entrant will win a car. Fans will also have another opportunity to win a vehicle throughout the tournament at OnEveryCorner.com.

With more than 1,000 corner kicks projected across 48 teams and 104 matches, every set piece represents a real-time opportunity to win a car. Having watched Wrexham become such a threat from corner kicks over the past five years, Mac said it was a partnership he was eager to join.

“Well, as you know, we work very closely with sponsors for the club, but I don’t do many partnerships with brands outside of that,” Mac added. “But Enterprise approached me with this idea, and I thought the promotion was fantastic. It was a great tie-in, and what they were trying to do made a lot of sense. It was also community-based, which is always important to us—that’s part of our ethos in how we steward the club.”

If the program had existed during Wrexham’s remarkable rise from the National League to the Championship, Mac already knows which players he would have backed to boost his chances of winning a car along the way.

“I think you’d probably start with Luke Young. I loved Young’s corner kicks because he was really the guy who introduced us to how dangerous they could be. I don’t know why, but he always seemed to find a way to put the ball in exactly the right spot for someone to get on the end of it, whether it was Ollie Palmer or Paul Mullin. But you’d definitely want [Steven] Fletcher in there too, with that giant head of his, rising above everybody and putting it into the back of the net—and now Kieffer [Moore] as well!”

Rob Mac Eyes World Cup Bragging Rights

Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will be rivals at the World Cup this summer. | FX Networks

With the World Cup fast approaching, there is also an opportunity for some friendly bragging rights. Mac will not only be supporting the USMNT, but he will also be watching closely to see how they compare with Canada, the home nation of his Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds.

“Of course,” Mac said with a grin. “A few years ago, he went into Canada’s locker room and fired up the team. I don’t think they won that game, though, so I’m not sure whether he’s a good-luck charm or a bad one—who’s to say? Then again, it took me six or seven games before I finally got to watch Wrexham win, and everything turned out O.K. after that.”

Wrexham will also make history this summer. For only the second time in club history, the Welsh side will have a current player competing at the World Cup. In fact, it will have two.

Club captain Dom Hyam has been selected for Scotland’s national team, while fellow defender Liberato Cacace has been included in New Zealand’s squad. It represents a major source of pride for Wrexham and another sign of how far the club has come under its current ownership.

“What an honor for the players, and what an honor for the club, to have international call-ups,” Mac added. “We’ve had to get used to it because it’s happening much more often now. At first, we’d just get a text or a call saying we were going to lose somebody for the week or the weekend, and that was all pretty new to us. In the National League, League Two and League One, it happened very rarely. Now it’s becoming much more common, which is a great sign for the club.

“But you really miss those players when they leave. At the beginning, we kept wondering why and how we were losing players so consistently. Then you talk to them, and of course it means everything to them. Representing your country and receiving an international call-up is a dream come true for so many players. So we’ll definitely be rooting for New Zealand and Scotland.”

To learn more about the sweepstakes, review the official rules and discover additional ways to enter,

football fans are encouraged to visit OnEveryCorner.com.

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